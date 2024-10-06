What to Watch: I’m Not a Monster

The HBO Original two-part documentary I’M NOT A MONSTER: THE LOIS RIESS MURDERS, directed by Erin Lee Carr (HBO’s “The Ringleader,” “I Love You, Now Die,” “At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”), debuts TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 at 9:00p.m. ET/PT, followed by episode two on Wednesday, October 16 at 9:00p.m. ET/PT. Both episodes will be available to stream on Max on October 15.

Synopsis: In 2018, a small-town murder in Minnesota shocks a community when 56-year-old wife, mother, and grandmother Lois Riess kills her husband David and goes on the run from the authorities. Years later, Lois sits down with the filmmakers telling her story for the first time. Lois herself attempts to explain her reprehensible actions which reveals a disturbing family history and an addiction to gambling.

Anchored by a candid, yet conflicted interview with Lois, I’M NOT A MONSTER: THE LOIS RIESS MURDERS is an examination of an unorthodox killer and a chronicle of the enduring effects of familial dysfunction and mental health strains on a person’s psyche. In a revealing first-person account, Lois admits to killing David, pointing to alleged emotional abuse in the relationship, but is unable to justify her methodical, well-planned crime spree that followed, which included embezzling funds, a second murder of a stranger, identity theft, and a callous, detailed coverup of her crimes. As acclaimed filmmaker Carr (and fellow Minnesotan) delves into the motives and mindset of Riess, and as family members, friends, and witnesses recount their impressions of the likeable grandmother, Carr uncovers a deeply troubled past, an extensive gambling addiction, a strained marriage, and a family rocked by mental illness, suicide, and substance abuse. The series explores criminality and accountability through the mystery of a middle-aged woman who couldn’t be further from the typical image of a cold-blooded, multiple murderer.

Featured Participants: Lois Riess’s interview is supported by insight from former friends and neighbors, family members, journalists, an addiction specialist, law enforcement officers, witnesses who encountered Lois before her arrest and a possible would-be victim.

Episode Descriptions

Part One

Debut date: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 (9:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Lois and David Riess live a seemingly normal life as parents to three children, several grandchildren, and a thriving business in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, until, one day, David’s dead body is discovered and Lois goes on the run. As Lois, now in prison, recounts her childhood and upbringing, a disturbing psychological portrait emerges of a woman battling many emotional demons. However, Lois’s methodical behavior after the murder may show the work of a calculated killer when another body is discovered.

Part Two

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 (9:00-10:25 p.m. ET/PT)

After the discovery of Pamela Hutchinson’s body in Florida, a nationwide manhunt for the “Killer Grandma” begins and two weeks later, witnesses recognize Lois in Texas. Appearing placid and cooperative, Lois claims not to remember many details of her crime spree, but police have evidence that details her sinister plan.

Credits: HBO Documentary Films presents I’M NOT A MONSTER: THE LOIS RIESS MURDERS. An Imagine Documentaries Production in association with Carr Lot Productions; directed and produced by Erin Lee Carr; produced by Isabel Evans; executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Meredith Kaulfers, and Ted Schillinger; co-executive produced by John Rosengren. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.