FX to Air A Wilderness of Error Tonight

A Wilderness of Error, the latest in its slate of docuseries and documentary features, will premiere Friday, September 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and the following day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first three episodes airing back-to-back-to-back from 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, with the final two episodes airing the following week. Check out the trailer below!

https://youtu.be/5-NfVZWHWng

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]