The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 10/2/2024

-Angie doing the dramatic reading of Jared Osmond flirting with her brow girl is hysterical. That being said, I do feel bad for Britani that her boyfriend is an (alleged) scumbag. I’ve lived through something like that and it sucks.

-Now Whitney is doing a dramatic text message reading…so this episode is going to be dramatic readings?

-Another fun topic, how to pronounce Milwaukee and confusing Gene Simmons and Alice Cooper.

-Mary’s dad seeing the ‘whole Jeffery Dahmer thing go down’ was so not on my bingo card for this show….or at all.

-The hotel they are staying at is bigger than the entire apartment complex where I used to live in Pittsburgh.

-Lisa missing her son makes me so sad.

-There is a bobblehead museum.

-Mary: Whitney used to be a bobblehead, but she is not a bobblehead anymore, she passed that baton to someone else. That made me laugh more than it should have.

-Britani, he is just not that into you. Stop degrading yourself and find a new man who is going to treat you like the queen you are!

-Bronwyn’s pjs when she is getting her makeup done is so cute.

-Wait, so Lisa and Heather shit talk Bronwyn, who trash talks them to Angie and then claims to be mad over the initial shit talking? Make it make sense.

-Whitney is mad over Meredith being rude about…caviar? This episode makes NO sense.

-Heather is telling Whitney that Bronwyn is not her friend, even though Whitney thinks they are friends.

-This whole episode is brought to you by your local high school mean girls. In fact, I think high school girls are a bit more mature.

-The ladies are Team Bobblehead and Team Gambling.

-Lisa explaining Mormonism, addiction and some rando dude watching porn on a plane….there is nothing more on brand for Baby Gorgeous.

-The Bobblehead Scavenger Hunt looks like a blast.

-How did it take these women so long to figure out who the Golden Girls are and to assign each other to one?

-Meredith thinks Whitney asking to bring caviar as an olive branch is phony? She thinks she is going to sell caviar and is mad over some stupid bath bomb that Whitney had first? Again, make it make sense. These women get mad over the dumbest things.

-Heather thinks that Whitney should ask Meredith for advice on running a business? Why? Isn’t Whitney’s business doing well?

-Bronwyn says her husband is old yet can barely remember her own age.

-Getting courtside seats to the Bucks game is a bucket list item I never knew I wanted. Also…The Greek Freak is HOT.

-Mary claims that tampons prevent you from having to pee….but only the supersized ones. All righty then!

-Ruining Britani’s fun by saying her boyfriend is cheating AT A PUBLIC EVENT IN FRONT OF OTHERS is so rude. I feel really bad for her here.

-Lisa is actually being a really good friend to Britani here. I wish I had someone like her when dealing with my own Jared.

-Some dude gave Whitney money….as Angie said….’like a hooker.’ This is the most random episode ever.

-A lobster corn dog actually sounds delicious.

-Apparently, Meili found out via Bronwyn that Lisa was talking trash about her clothes and being blacklisted from Nordstrom’s.

-WTF with this episode? None of this makes any sort of sense. It is like they picked random scenarios out of a hat and decided to use it to cause a fight.

-Bronwyn and Lisa are now fighting.

-Now Bronwyn is the villain in all this? I am so confused.

-As an aside, Bronwyn’s outfits remind me of Claudia Kishi’s Babysitters Club outfits on steroids.

-More next week, stay tuned.