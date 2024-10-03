The Amazing Race Recap for 10/25/2023

This week’s episode of The Amazing Race on CBS takes us to Jaipur, India.

First stop is Amber Palace, where they must gather sugarcane and take it to the courtyard. They all arrive at the same time and start the task. Once finished, they get their next clue….and a Roadblock.

The Roadblock has one member of each team must do a dance while balancing pots on their head. Ian, Ashlie, Anna Leigh, Corey, Morgan, Garrett, Chelsea, Yeremi and John all complete it. Everyone struggles with this task.

Anna Leigh finishes first and heads to Panna Meena la Kund with Steve. John and Greg are hot on their heels, with Morgan and Lena, Andrea and Malania and Chelsea and Robin are not too far behind.

Despite the fact that Morgan and Lena and Greg and John are working together, Anna Leigh and Steve find the clue box first and must complete a Detour. They can either do All Dolled Up, which has them make marionettes and make them dance in a puppet show or The Big Picture, which has them wear costumes that match characters in a piece of art.

Anna Leigh and Steve do All Dolled Up, while the other two teams work together on The Big Picture Detour.

One by one, the other teams finish the Roadblock. Corey cannot get the hang of it and ends up in last place. After fifteen tries, he finally finishes.

Joel and Garrett and Rob and Corey do All Dolled Up, while the others do The Big Picture. However, Todd and Ashlie arrive at The Big Picture too late and must do the other Detour.

Anna Leigh and Steve finish their Detour and head to the Pit Stop at Gatore Ki Chhatriyan. Greg and John finish theirs as well and are not too far behind.

Todd and Ashlie and Joel and Garrett struggle with their detours. Everyone remains hard at work to finish their respective detours, trying hard to make up for lost time. Corey and Rob seem to be struggling the most, but are determined to not get eliminated. The Big Picture teams struggle the most with getting the details correct based on what they see in the paintings.

The teams finish their detours and run to the Pit Stop. Joe and Ian get stuck in traffic, which causes them to fall behind and into last place.

Pit Stop!

Anna Leigh and Steve—win $3000 each—and find out that there will be a U-Turn at the next leg. Greg and John Joel and Garrett Andrea and Malania Todd and Ashlie Rob and Corey Robbin and Chelsea Liam and Yeremi Morgan and Lena Joe and Ian—eliminated

More next week, stay tuned!