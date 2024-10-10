Celebrity Death

Ethel Kennedy Passes Away At 96

Thursday, October 10, 2024

Sad news for the world of politics today. Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy and mother of RFK Jr., has died. She was 96 years old.

She died just a week after suffering a stroke, which led to complications.

Her daughter released a statement via social media:

 

She founded the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights, which is now run by her daughter, shortly after her husband’s death.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.

