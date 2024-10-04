Actress Esta TerBlanche Passes Away at 51

Sad news for the soap opera world today. Esta TerBlanche, best known for playing Princess Gillian Andrassy on All My Children, has died. She was 51 years old.

“It’s with a heavy heart that my friend and client Esta TerBlanche passed away Thursday of natural causes,” her rep, Lisa Rodrigo, announced on Facebook July 20. An autopsy report is pending.”

“I am still processing and in shock. Esta was a beautiful soul in and out. I was proud to know her and work with her. More to come in the days ahead. Thank you for the messages so far. If I haven’t gotten to you, I will soon. May she RIP with the angels that she is,” she concluded.

Although Esta left the acting world in 2013, the impact she had on the world of soaps is unforgettable.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.