Soap Star Billy Miller Dead at 43….two days shy of his 44th birthday.

Sad news for the soap world today. Billy Miller, known for his roles on General Hospital (Drew Cain/Jason Morgan) and The Young and the Restless (Billy Abbott), has died. He was 43 years old.

Billy is reported to have died on Friday, two days shy of his 44th birthday. While no cause of death was released as of press time, his manager said in a statement to Variety that “The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died.”

Billy’s career exploded when he signed on with Wilhemena Models. He went on to star on All My Children, where he played the evil Richie Novack. He was on the show from 2008-2009 and went on to join Y&R and GH, respectively. The former earned him three Daytime Emmy Awards during his time on the show.

In addition, Billy starred on Suits, The Rookie, NCIS, Castle and dozens of other TV shows and movies.

He is survived by his mother Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew Grayson and niece Charley. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

