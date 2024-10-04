The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for 7/21/2024

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for 7/21/2024

-Jennifer’s family seems so cute and sweet. Their lunch together seems like so much fun….although, I am not sure about ordering liver.

-Again, does anyone say please and thank you? I know one of them thanked the waitress, but it seemed like an afterthought.

-I kind of feel bad for Jennifer feeling like no one has her back, but she also has to take accountability for her own actions as well. On the same token, there is also so much a person can take, so it is hard to know how to feel watching this situation.

-Danielle and Rachel’s daughters playing food shopping is adorable.

-How are little kids babysitting a toddler?

-Danielle giving Rachel the instant replay on the fight at the podcast event is hysterical. Say what you want about her, but she is the best at telling stories.

-A slumber party with these women seems like a disaster waiting to happen, even without Teresa there.

-Gia and Teresa talking about what the girls went through growing up and how they overcame so much makes me cry. Say what you want about Teresa, but she did raise four amazing girls.

-I am also glad that Teresa can talk to Gia like an adult and treats her like one.

-Teresa is going to invite her attorney to an event to expose Margaret for her actions against Louie? Okay, then!

-Gia seems very mature beyond her years. She has been through a lot in her life and I am proud of how strong she has become.

-Dolores bringing Jen F flowers and cannoli is such a sweet gesture.

-I totally understand why Dolores doesn’t want to know what is going on with Teresa specifically. If word does get out, she could get blamed, even if she kept her mouth shut.

-Jen F shopping at Wegmans is something so unexpected. She seems more like a Trader Joes or Whole Foods kind of gal.

-Oh, Dolores….a girls trip/retreat to put fires out never works. See: season eight with the whole Siggy fight, Nashville, Ireland….need I go on? See also: Beverly Hills girls trips, the Hamptons trip on RHONY…..these trips never work.

-Seeing how upset Jennifer is about Teresa not defending her breaks my heart.

-How did Teresa and Jennifer go from talking about Jennifer’s feelings to the court case.

-What is happening with this court case anyway? I feel like they are being so vague about it (probably for legal reasons) and it just makes things more confusing.

-So, the party is a stay over, not a slumber party because no one is sleeping over….but they are all going to be in matching monogrammed pajamas.

-I like how everyone drove over wearing their pajamas….it is a good thing nobody got pulled over.

-At least Jen F and Rachel were able to kiss and make up….for now.

-The ladies are doing a lipstick reading….as in, they put on lipstick, kiss a piece of paper and have a reading done.

-The cake with all the ladies on it is adorable, but the joke about Jennifer falling was a bit uncalled for.

-The Fruit by the Foot challenge was hilarious. I feel like we did something similar as kids, but not as….suggestive?

-The sex talk with the ladies is probably the most realistic part of the party.

-Milking a prostate….all righty then!

-Dolores describing the retreat and saying it will be a beautiful time….means it will NOT be a beautiful time.

-More next week, stay tuned.