Sammi’s Favorite Things: National Coffee Day

Happy National Coffee Day! To celebrate, here are a few of my favorite brands:

Central Perk: Based on the hit TV show Friends, Central Perk has long been seen as the gathering place for locals to get a great cup of coffee and share moments with friends. With the help of famed chef Tom Colicchio, Central Perk has now come to life with a new collection of artisanal coffees roasted to order. Lovingly crafted from premium arabica beans, Central Perk coffee delivers a rich, full taste with every cup. Could it BE any more flavorful? We don’t think so.

So, give yourself a coffee break and grab a spot on the couch. You’re among friends. Centralperk.com