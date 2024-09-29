Sammi’s Favorite Things: National Coffee Day
Happy National Coffee Day! To celebrate, here are a few of my favorite brands:
Kahawa 1893 coffee: www.kahawa1893.com, This brand brings Kenya’s rich, aromatic flavors—home to some of the most abundant and distinctive coffee on earth—right to your cup. Margaret Nyamumbo is the founder of Kahawa 1893, and her amazing story can be found here https://kahawa1893.com/pages/our-story.
Central Perk: Based on the hit TV show Friends, Central Perk has long been seen as the gathering place for locals to get a great cup of coffee and share moments with friends. With the help of famed chef Tom Colicchio, Central Perk has now come to life with a new collection of artisanal coffees roasted to order. Lovingly crafted from premium arabica beans, Central Perk coffee delivers a rich, full taste with every cup. Could it BE any more flavorful? We don’t think so.
So, give yourself a coffee break and grab a spot on the couch. You’re among friends. Centralperk.com
Starbucks: An oldie but goodie, Starbucks coffee is always delicious and comes in a variety of blends and flavors. If you’re buying it by the cup, you can customize it to your liking….iced, Frappuccino, hot…you name it, you can get it!
Member’s Mark: Oddly enough, this Sam’s Club brand is among my favorites. It is affordable, flavorful and comes in a variety of roasts, ensuring there is something for every coffee lover. Samsclub.com
L’OR: I have a Nespresso and I am obsessed! I love making my fancy coffees at home whenever I don’t feel like heading to the coffee shop and still want that cup of Joe. This particular brand comes in several flavors and is strong enough to keep you going all day. Lorcoffee.com
