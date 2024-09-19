Jane Pauley and Alex Gibney to Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards

Jane Pauley and Alex Gibney to Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards

New York and Los Angeles – August 21, 2024 – The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has announced that Emmy-winning journalist, anchor and author Jane Pauley, and Academy Award-winning documentarian, director and producer Alex Gibney will be the Lifetime Achievement honorees at the 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards. Pauley will be honored for her esteemed career in news broadcasting at the News ceremony on Wednesday, September 25. Gibney will be honored for his contributions to the field of documentary filmmaking at the Documentary ceremony on Thursday, September 26. Both ceremonies will take place live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, and will be streamed live on NATAS’s dedicated viewing platform at watch.theemmys.tv.

Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS, said: “We are honored to pay tribute to these two revered icons of our industry. Jane Pauley and Alex Gibney continue to reach viewers while at the same time opening doors for those coming behind them. This honor is not only about impressive longevity in a competitive space, but also the broad and sweeping impact each has had on the business, their audiences, and the greater community. NATAS is proud to celebrate their enduring dedication to television excellence.”

Jane Pauley said: “I am so grateful for this recognition. It is the honor of a lifetime. My career has been a shared experience made possible by partnerships with the best in journalism and collaborations with its most inventive minds. Change and opportunity have been the constants. My career has not been a steady ascent but a winding path leading to my crowning achievement as host of ‘CBS News Sunday Morning.’”

Alex Gibney said: “I am grateful, humbled and deeply honored by this award. While it has my name on it, it is also a powerful recognition of the work of my collaborators over the years, including my producers, cinematographers and, most especially, editors. It reminds me of that great two word poem, invented on the spot, at a speech at Harvard, by Muhammed Ali: ‘Me, We.’”

Jane Pauley is the anchor of “CBS News Sunday Morning.” A respected broadcast journalist for more than 50 years, spanning morning, primetime, and daytime television, Pauley is the recipient of numerous awards, including four Daytime Emmy® Awards, five News & Documentary Emmy® Awards, a Sports Emmy® Award, the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, the Edward R. Murrow Award for Outstanding Achievement and the Gracie Allen Award from the Foundation of American Women in Radio and Television. She is a member of the Broadcast and Cable Hall of Fame. In 2016, Pauley became the third anchor of “CBS News Sunday Morning” following Charles Osgood and founding anchor Charles Kuralt. Pauley joined “CBS News Sunday Morning” in 2014 as a contributor. Highlights of her work at CBS News include a 2024 interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple’s first since 2021; the first interview with the newly elected Sen. John Fetterman after his inpatient treatment for depression; the first television interview with Hillary Rodham Clinton following her loss in the 2016 election; the only TV interview with David Letterman about his retirement from late-night television; and the first joint interview with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, following the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Hill. Previously, Pauley was the host of NBC’s “Today” from 1976 to 1989 and was a co-founding anchor of “Dateline NBC.” She also hosted the daytime series “The Jane Pauley Show.” A longtime advocate for children’s health and education, Pauley has been a highly regarded spokesperson for mental health for 20 years. She is the author of two New York Times bestselling books – a memoir, Skywriting: A Life Out of the Blue (Random House, 2004), and Your Life Calling: Reimagining the Rest of Your Life (Simon & Schuster 2014), based on her award-winning series on “Today” featuring inspiring stories of people 50+ embarking on new adventures, cultivating careers and finding new purpose. She and her husband, Doonesbury cartoonist Garry Trudeau, are the parents of three grown children.

Alex Gibney, renowned for his captivating and profound documentaries, has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Academy Award®, four News & Documentary Emmy® Awards, five Primetime Emmy® Awards, the Grammy Award, six Peabody Awards and six Writers Guild Awards. Gibney was honored with the International Documentary Association’s Career Achievement Award in 2013 and the first-ever Christopher Hitchens Prize in 2015. Films include “Taxi to the Dark Side” (2008 Oscar); “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room” (Oscar-nominated 2006); Triple Emmy Award-winning and Peabody Award “Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God” (HBO); Emmy-winning “The History of the Eagles” (Showtime); 2015 Peabody Award and Grammy-nominated “Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown”; “The Armstrong Lie” (2013), which was short-listed for the 2014 Academy Award and nominated for the 2014 BAFTA Award, along with his film “We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks” (2013); “Client 9”: “The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer” (2010), which was nominated for three Emmys. The TV series “The New Yorker Presents” by Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions brings to life the award-winning The New Yorker magazine. Gibney executive produced Jigsaw’s highly acclaimed “Dirty Money” series, directing the pilot episode, which premiered on Netflix in January 2018. Gibney executive-produced Jigsaw’s highly acclaimed “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” which premiered on Netflix in October 2018 and is based on Samin Nosrat’s best-selling book, “The Clinton Affair,” which premiered on A&E and “Enemies: The President, Justice & the FBI,” for which he also directed the series finale and premiered on Showtime in November 2018. Gibney’s other films include the triple Emmy and Peabody award-winning “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief,” the most-watched HBO documentary in a decade; “Sinatra: All or Nothing at All,” a two-part special on legendary entertainer Frank Sinatra (HBO)”; “Steve Jobs: The Man in The Machine,” an evocative portrait that re-examines the legacy of Steve Jobs and our relationship with the computer; “Zero Days” which was released by Magnolia Pictures in July of 2016; “No Stone Unturned” which premiered at the New York Film Festival in September of 2017; and HBO’s “Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge” (2017), co-directed by Blair Foster; “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” about the Theranos scandal, world premiered at Sundance 2019 and had its broadcast premiere on HBO in March 2019; the Emmy-winning HBO documentary “The Forever Prisoner,” which explored the chilling story of Abu Zubaydah, the first high-value detainee subjected to the CIA’s program of Enhanced Interrogation Techniques (EITs). Gibney’s 2-part feature documentary, “Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” premiered in 2022 at the Berlin International Film Festival and is available on Apple TV+. Gibney’s most recent feature documentary, “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon,” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and is now available on MGM+. “Wise Guys,” his two-part series on David Chase, will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival and be available on HBO Max later this year. Gibney is currently in production on the documentary “Musk” about the tech giant Elon Musk and “Knife,” a tentatively titled documentary inspired by Salman Rushdie’s memoir “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,” published in April.

The 45th News & Documentary Emmy® Awards will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).

All voting was tabulated by the accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

