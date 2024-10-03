Originally posted on July 17, 2024 @ 12:14 pm
Emmy 2024 Nominees
via Deadline and CBS News
Outstanding drama series
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “Fallout” (Prime Video)
- “The Gilded Age” (HBO)
- “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
- “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)
- “Shōgun” (FX)
- “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
- “3 Body Problem” (Netflix)
Outstanding comedy series
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “The Bear” (FX)
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
- “Hacks” (HBO)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)
- “Reservation Dogs” (FX)
- “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Outstanding limited or anthology series
- “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)
- “Fargo” (FX)
- “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
- “Ripley” (Netflix)
- “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)
Outstanding television movie
- “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” (Peacock)
- “Quiz Lady” (Hulu)
- “Red, White & Royal Blue” (Prime Video)
- “Scoop” (Netflix)
- “Unfrosted” (Netflix)
Outstanding reality competition program
- “The Amazing Race” (CBS)
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)
- “Top Chef” (Bravo)
- “The Traitors” (Peacock)
- “The Voice” (NBC)
Outstanding talk series
- “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
- “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
Outstanding scripted variety series
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
- “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Outstanding variety special (live)
- “The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher” (CBS)
- “The 66th Grammy Awards” (CBS)
- “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” (Netflix)
- “The Oscars” (ABC)
- “The 76th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)
Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)
- “Billy Joel: The 100th Live at Madison Square Garden” (CBS)
- “Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer” (Netflix)
- “Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic” (CBS)
- “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die” (HBO)
- “Trevor Noah: Where Was I” (Netflix)
Outstanding game show
- “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)
- “Jeopardy!” (ABC/syndicated)
- “Password” (NBC)
- “The Price is Right at Night” (CBS)
- “Wheel of Fortune” (ABC/syndicated)
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
- Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
- Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
- Idris Elba, “Hijack”
- Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
- Dominic West, “The Crown”
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Maya Rudolph, “Loot”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
- Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Juno Temple, “Fargo”
- Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
- Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
- Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
- Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
- Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
- Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”
- Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”
- Lesley Manville, “The Crown”
- Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”
- Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
- Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
- Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”
- Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”
- Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
- Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”
- Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
- Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”
- Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
- Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”
- Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
- Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”
- Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”
- Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”
- Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”
- John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”
- Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
Outstanding guest actress in a drama series
- Michaela Coel, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- Claire Foy, “The Crown”
- Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”
- Sarah Paulson, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- Parker Posey, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
Outstanding guest actor in a drama series
- Néstor Carbonell, “Shōgun”
- Paul Dano, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- Tracy Letts, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”
- Jonathan Pryce, “Slow Horses”
- John Turturro, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series
- Olivia Colman, “The Bear”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”
- Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
- Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series
- Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”
- Matthew Broderick, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Ryan Gosling, “Saturday Night Live”
- Christopher Lloyd, “Hacks”
- Bob Odenkirk, “The Bear”
- Will Poulter, “The Bear”
Outstanding directing for a drama series
- “The Crown,” Stephen Daldry (episode: “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”)
- “The Morning Show,” Mimi Leder (episode: “The Overview Effect”)
- “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Hiro Murai (episode: “First Date”)
- “Shōgun,” Frederick E.O. Toye (episode: “Crimson Sky”)
- “Slow Horses,” Saul Metzstein (episode: “Strange Games”)
- “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” Salli Richardson-Whitfield (episode: “Beat L.A.”)
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
- “Abbott Elementary,” Randall Einhorn (episode: “Party”)
- “The Bear,” Christopher Storer (episode: “Fishes”)
- “The Bear,” Ramy Youssef (episode: “Honeydew”)
- “The Gentlemen,” Guy Ritchie (episode: “Refined Aggression”)
- “Hacks,” Lucia Aniello (episode: “Bulletproof”)
- “The Ms. Pat Show,” Mary Lou Belli (episode: “I’m the Pappy”)
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- “Baby Reindeer,” Weronika Tofilska (episode: “Episode 4”)
- “Fargo,” Noah Hawley (episode: “The Tragedy of the Commons”)
- “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans,” Gus Van Sant (episode: “Pilot”)
- “Lessons in Chemistry,” Millicent Shelton (episode: “Poirot”)
- “Ripley,” Steven Zaillian (series)
- “True Detective: Night Country,” Issa López (series)
Outstanding writing for a drama series
- “The Crown,” Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare (episode: “Ritz”)
- “Fallout,” Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner (episode: “The End”)
- “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover (episode: “First Date”)
- “Shōgun,” Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks (episode: “Anjin”)
- “Shōgun,” Rachel Kondo & Caitlin Puente (episode: “Crimson Sky”)
- “Slow Horses,” Will Smith (episode: “Negotiating with Tigers”)
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
- “Abbott Elementary,” Quinta Brunson (episode: “Career Day”)
- “The Bear,” Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo (episode: “Fishes”)
- “Girls5eva,” Meredith Scardino & Sam Means (episode: “Orlando”)
- “Hacks,” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky (episode: “Bulletproof”)
- “The Other Two,” Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider (episode: “Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good”)
- “What We Do in the Shadows,” Jake Bender & Zach Dunn (episode: “Pride Parade”)
Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- “Baby Reindeer,” Richard Gadd (series)
- “Black Mirror,” Charlie Brooker (episode: “Joan is Awful”)
- “Fargo,” Noah Hawley (episode: “The Tragedy of the Commons”)
- “Fellow Travelers,” Ron Nyswaner (episode: “You’re Wonderful”)
- “Ripley,” Steven Zaillian (series)
- “True Detective: Night Country,” Issa López (episode: “Part 6”)
