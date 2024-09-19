Golden Globes 2024 Winners and Highlights

Tonight, the 81st Annual Golden Globe® Awards hosted by stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy aired live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The star-studded evening kicked off awards season and featured big wins for “Oppenheimer,” “Success,” “The Bear,” and “Beef.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Lily Gladstone – the standout star of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and thefirst Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress – delivered a moving acceptance speech. She began by speaking in the Blackfoot language, paying homage to her Native American heritage. She dedicated her award to Native American children with dreams, highlighting the importance of representation in the industry.

Lily Gladstone – the standout star of "Killers of the Flower Moon" and thefirst Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress – delivered a moving acceptance speech. She began by speaking in the Blackfoot language, paying homage to her Native American heritage. She dedicated her award to Native American children with dreams, highlighting the importance of representation in the industry. "Barbie" received recognition not only for its creative storytelling but also for its impressive box office performance, winning the new award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Actor and producer Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the success of "Barbie" and its resonance with audiences. Gerwig noted the significance of the award and they emphasized that the film was not just about Barbie but also about the human experience, creating a deeper connection with viewers.

Billie Eilish opened up about her personal struggles and emotional journey while working on the award-winning song "What Was I Made For" for "Barbie." Her candid reflection resonated with the audience, showcasing the vulnerability behind her creative endeavors.

Taylor Swift, whose film was up for the new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award, made a surprise appearance at the show, closing down the red carpet.

Emma Stone and "Poor Things" director Yorgos Lanthimos engaged in a delightful on-stage banter after the film clinched the award for Best Motion Picture. Lanthimos humorously thanked rock legend Bruce Springsteen, who was in the audience, for influencing his upbringing.

Both "The Bear" and "Beef" received recognition at the awards ceremony including first-time wins for Ayo Edebri for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, Jeremy Allen White for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, Ali Wong for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and Steven Yeun for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television– these victories showcased the diversity and excellence in television content.

On the heels of the final season of his hit show "Succession," Kieran Culkin won his first Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series. The star remarked about how, when he was a nominee as a kid (for "Igby Goes Down" in 2003), he never thought he'd be back on the Golden Globes stage, sharing a touching acknowledgment of his journey in the industry.

Paul Giamatti delivered an emotional and heartwarming acceptance speech for Best Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture. He expressed gratitude and respect for teachers, emphasizing the challenges they face in their profession.

After winning his first Golden Globe, for Best Director of a Motion Picture for "Oppenheimer," director Christopher Nolan, reminisced about a previous Golden Globes night. He shared a touching anecdote about actor Robert Downey Jr. extending his love and support, emphasizing the camaraderie in the industry.

Cillian Murphy received a standing ovation as he clinched his first Golden Globe trophy. This enthusiastic reception highlighted his immense talent and goodwill in the industry, making him a potential frontrunner for future accolades.

Comedians Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig took the stage to present and performed a dance that brought the audience to fits of laughter.

and took the stage to present and performed a dance that brought the audience to fits of laughter. With Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Andra Day, Jennifer Lopez, Jared Leto, Jon Baptiste and Mark Ronson in attendance, the Golden Globes boasted a slew of music industry heavy hitters in the star-studded room.

FIRST-TIME WINNERS

This year, 12 actors took home their very first Golden Globe Award:

Ali Wong: Best Female Actor Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie for “Beef” Ayo Edebiri: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for “The Bear” Christopher Nolan: Best Director – Motion Picture for “Oppenheimer” Cillian Murphy: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Oppenheimer” Da’Vine Joy Randolph: Best Supporting Female Actor for “The Holdovers” Elizabeth Debicki: Best Supporting Female Actor – Television for “The Crown” Kieran Culkin: Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama for “Succession” Lily Gladstone: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Killers of the Flower Moon” Matthew Macfadyen: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for “Succession” Sarah Snook: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama for “Succession” Steven Yeun: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television in “Beef”

HISTORIC MOMENTS

With her win for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television for her series "Beef," Ali Wong became the first Asian actress to win the award in this category. With their respective wins, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun became the first Asian actors to win a Golden Globe for any limited series.

With its win for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, "Beef" is the first show starring and created by Asian Americans, to take home this award.

With her win for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for "Killers of the Flower Moon," Lily Gladstone became the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress.

became the first Asian actress to win in this category. With her win for Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Lily Gladstone became the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress.

LIST OF WINNERS

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ali Wong, “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series: Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language: “Anatomy of a Fall” (France)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Best Motion Picture — Animated: “The Boy and the Heron”

Best Director — Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best Original Score — Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture: “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (from “Barbie”)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: “Barbie”

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: “Beef”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Best Television Series – Drama: “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: “Poor Things”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”