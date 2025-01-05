Golden Globes 2025 Winners

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Television Series – Drama

Shōgun

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hacks

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Wicked

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“El Mal” –– Emilia Pérez

Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers

Best Director – Motion Picture

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Demi Moore, The Substance

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Emilia Pérez

Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television

Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Single Lady

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Emilia Pérez