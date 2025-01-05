Misc.

Golden Globes 2025 Winners

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Television Series – Drama
Shōgun

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hacks

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Wicked

Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“El Mal” –– Emilia Pérez
Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers

Best Director – Motion Picture
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Best Motion Picture – Animated
Flow

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Demi Moore, The Substance

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Emilia Pérez

Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television
Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Single Lady

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Brutalist

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Emilia Pérez

