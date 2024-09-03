Collector’s Call Renewed for Season Six

Collector’s Call Renewed for Season Six

MeTV announces a sixth season renewal for its fan-favorite original series Collector’s Call, with host Lisa Whelchel (Facts of Life, Survivor) who travels the country to meet world-class collectors, giving viewers an inside look at astonishing collections ranging from the precious to the priceless. America’s #1 classic television network will produce an all-new 26-episode season six run of the series to air beginning in 2025.

Collector’s Call explores the rarely seen private collections of the nation’s biggest collectors of pop culture and nostalgia memorabilia, enlisting the help of professional appraisers and experts to value what the prized collectibles are worth. Each week experts also try to tempt the collectors with a trade, offering a coveted item that could be the perfect in exchange forone of the collector’s treasured items. The collectors must then make an agonizing choice and decide how much they’re willing to give up for a new addition to the collection. Will they make a trade? It’s the Collector’s Call!

The series is currently airing all-new season five episodes on MeTV, Sundays at 6:30pm ET/PT, with a fascinating slate of extraordinary collections to be featured this September including a Pearl Jam aficionado and a LEGO Master.

Collector’s Call Season Five Episodes – Sundays @ 6:30 pm ET/PT this September

Sunday, September 1 at 6:30pm ET/PT – "Meet Marla Mogul – Wind Up Toys"

Los Angeles, CA

Marla Mogul has collected so many of her beloved wind-up toys that she landed in the Guinness Book of World Records. She will show Lisa the very first one she acquired, a Vail ski bunny, as well as her Marvel, Disney, and Peanuts characters windups. Marla is joined by pop culture expert and toy collector Joel Magee who will appraise her entire collection. But things get a bit tense when he asks to trade an item Marla has been searching for in exchange for one her most treasured toys.

Sunday, September 8 at 6:30pm ET/PT – “Meet Wally Wingert – Props/Costumes”

Los Angeles, CA

Voice actor and puppeteer Wally Wingert has a joyful obsession with 1960s-1980s pop culture — so much so that he's turned his Los Angeles home into what he calls Wallywood: a virtual museum of treasures, including Jack Lord's Hawaii Five-O ensemble (complete with height-enhancing boots), the actual passport of Ed McMahon (Wally's predecessor as The Tonight Show announcer), the very first licensed Kermit puppet (from before he was even a frog), and the iconic stage costume of comedy legend Andy Kaufman. Lisa's invited Collector's Callfavorite Rob Klein to put a value on Wally's entire collection, then to try to tempt him into a trade — an offer that comes down to a very small piece of colored resin with a very big '60s TV connection.

Sunday, September 15 at 6:30pm ET/PT – "Meet Shon Abrahamson – Pearl Jam"

Arlington, WA

If you like Pearl Jam memorabilia, you won’t find a ‘Better Man’ than Shon Abrahamson. Shon fell in love with the grunge band in the 90’s and has been collecting ever since, even building a museum-like structure on his property to store all his one-of-a-kind memorabilia. Today, he’ll show off his Eddie Vedder autographed guitar, as well as a surfboard signed by the whole band, proving there is almost nothing Pearl Jam that Shon does not have or will not do to acquire it. Featured in the episode is Eric Magnusson, an expert on the northwest music scene who can more than keep up with Shon’s grunge band knowledge. He’ll appraise Shon’s collection and offer a trade only the most passionate of Pearl Jam fans could ponder.

Sunday, September 22 at 6:30pm ET/PT – “Meet Chris Lee – LEGO”

Seattle, WA

The name Christopher Lee has become synonymous with LEGO. As a collector, builder and LEGO Masters champion, he pretty much knows about, built or has collected it all. Today, he's invited us to his home where we'll check out his phenomenal collection which includes the iconic Galaxy Explorer, his beloved Airport Shuttle, not to mention his truly one-of-a-kind Prototype Factory Bricks. Our expert Aaron Fike, who owns a few LEGO stores himself, will be tasked with trying to appraise Christopher's collection and then come up with a LEGO trade worthy enough to convince our collector to "LEGO" of one his favorite collectibles.

Sunday, September 29 at 6:30pm ET/PT – “Meet Berry Bell” – Jukeboxes”

Elgin, IL

When Berry Bell started his career as a disc jockey, he never imagined his love of music would lead him to collect dozens of jukeboxes. Now, he owns 32 of the original, highest quality machines ever made. He will show Lisa everything from a 1956 Wurlitzer 2000, considered the holy grail of jukeboxes, to the first 200 play jukebox ever made to a vast number of 45s dating back decades. Lisa is joined by jukebox appraiser and auctioneer Mike Boerschinger, who will determine the value of the entire collection and then offer to exchange one of the biggest and most beautiful jukeboxes he owns for one of Berry’s most treasured music machines.