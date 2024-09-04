Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/3/2023

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/3/2023

Big Brother 25 on CBS picks up right were we left off with the nomination ceremony. Felicia is not happy and thinks Cameron only has power because he is good at comps. She is his target to prevent her from ending up on the jury.

Felicia talk to Cameron, who is honest about his intentions. She tells him Cory is a bigger target and part of another alliance, so he should be backdoored.

Random creepy images appear in mirrors for no apparent reason.

Blue also wants Cory gone because he has so many connections in the house and because he put her on the block when he was in power.

POV! Cameron, Felicia and Mecole are playing, along with Blue, America and Matt. Before they play, we get to see a preview for The Exorcist: Believer. The winner will not only get POV, but get to see the movie with three others.

The competition itself has them performing exorcisms on the possessed girls they saw before. Blue, Mecole and Cameron were in the top three…with Cameron winning.

Cory tells Blue he is worried about Cameron’s wins, but he is only doing this so she thinks she isn’t being targeted. Blue, of course tells this to Cameron, who thinks that maybe Cory is getting a bit too comfortable in the house.

Cameron chooses Blue, Matt and Jag to watch the movie with him to solidify their alliance.

The next day, Cameron tells Matt and Jag about the Cory thing and that he is considering backdooring him. Jag isn’t sure about this, making Cameron wonder if he is also secretly working with Cory.

Mecole and Felicia give their final pleas, with Felicia throwing Mecole under the bus by saying she is the reason why the final four thing began.

We find out Cameron’s decision Thursday….stay tuned!