America’s Got Talent Finale Recap for 9/24/2024

America’s Got Talent Finale Recap for 9/24/2024

Tonight is the finale for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Ten acts performed last week and one will be crowned the winner at the end of the night.

As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell judge.

Sky Elements performs with Detroit Youth Choir singing High Hopes.

After a recap of last week’s performances, Simone Biles comes to the stage to talk about the Olympics, hard work and sacrifice before introducing AIRFOOTWORKS and Steve Aoki….who do a performance together.

Simone and Terry introduce Roni Sagi and Rhythm and Hakuna Matata Acrobats, who collaborate for another performance. They are joined by Brent Street.

More filler and then Michael Buble performs.

Andra Day performs with Sebastian and Sonia, Dee Dee Simon and Detroit Youth Choir. Andra begins with one of her own songs and then joins the others in singing Come Together by The Beatles.

More filler…..

Gabriel Iglesias invites Learnmore Jonasi to open for his Vegas act.

Solange Kardinaly and the Magic Mike Live cast perform together to the tune of Raise Your Glass by P!nk.

More filler and recaps of the season.

Simone and her Gold Over America Tour perform.

Finally some results!

Sky Elements vs. Brent Street: Brent Street is eliminated, Sky Elements is in the top five.

Sebastian and Sonia and Learnmore are up next. Learnmore is in the top five, Sebastian and Sonia are eliminated.

Richard Goodall and Dee Dee Simon are the next to find out their fate. Richard moves on, Dee Dee is eliminated.

Solange and Hakuna Matata Acrobats are up next. Solange moves on, Hakuna Matata Acrobats are eliminated.

Roni Sagi and Rhythm and AIRFOOTWORKS are the final acts to find out where they stand. Roni and Rhythm move on, AIRFOOTWORKS are eliminated.

Fifth place: Learnmore

Fourth place: Solange

Third place: Sky Elements

Second place: Roni Sagi and Rhythm

WINNER: RICHARD GOODALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Congratulations! That is a wrap for this season!