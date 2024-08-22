Party Of Five to reboot series with a brand-new family

In advance of today’s first-ever Freeform Summit event in Los Angeles, Disney’s young adult television network, today announced a put pilot commitment for a reboot of the fan-favorite “Party of Five” series with original creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman. From Sony Pictures Television, the reboot will follow the five Buendias children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico.

Keyser and Lippman will write the pilot with Rodrigo Garcia set to direct. “Party of Five” is created by Keyser and Lippman, who also serve as executive producers and writers. Garcia will also serve as executive producer and will direct the pilot. Michael Zebede serves as co-executive producer and writer.

About Freeform

Part of Disney|ABC Television, Freeform connects to audiences and goes beyond entertainment with bold original programming and immersive social engagement. As Disney’s young adult television and streaming network, it delivers a unique mix of quality original and acquired series, plus fan-favorite movies and the holiday events “13 Nights of Halloween” and “25 Days of Christmas.” The Freeform app is a service that allows viewers with participating TV subscription services access to 24/7 live viewing of the network, as well as continued on-demand access via a wide array of devices.