Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Are Married

Bachelor no more! Nick Viall, who appeared on three shows from the popular dating franchise, married his longtime love Natalie Joy this evening.

More details, as told to People Magazine:

The Bachelor alum and Joy tied the knot on April 27 at her family’s farm in an “ethereal” black-tie wedding ceremony

Saying “I do” on the sprawling property, which is located outside of Savannah has been the bride’s dream for as long as she can remember.

“It’s a place that has always been very special to Natalie,” Viall tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “When I first visited, I was struck by its expansive landscape and vibrant colors.”

The couple, who are parents to 2-month-old daughter River Rose, kicked off the wedding festivities with a “country-chic” welcome party on Friday. “I figured since we’re on a farm and we’re in Georgia, it would be fun to really lean in and have cowboys and cowboy hats and boots and all the animals roaming around,” says Joy of the celebration, which included a mechanical bull, barbecue, and cornhole. “It’s just very relaxed and fun!”

Embracing their welcome theme, Joy wore a pair of Tecovas cowboy boots which she paired with a hat and jewelry from Riley Haus.

The following day, guests were transported to the wedding ceremony in vintage trolley tour busses stocked with champagne and cocktails.

