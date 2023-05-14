0 0

Bachelor Alum Colton Underwood is Married

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood is a married man. The former franchise lead married longtime partner Jordan C. Brown this weekend, TVGrapevine learned via a People exclusive.

The couple wed in front of 200 guests in a romantic ceremony at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley on Saturday, part of a three day event, as they told People. The celebrations included the ceremony, welcome dinner and a disco themed affair.

The couple donned Tom Ford suits in blue and green for the ceremony. Afterward, everyone dined on steak, fish, pasta, spicy margaritas and other delightful treats.

In addition, they had their own special walk of love that included pictures from the book Loving and “ love letters from queer people in the 18th and 19th century that were forbidden or they had to send in secret.” They ended the evening with a special performance from the Stanford University artistic swim team.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

