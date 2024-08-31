TV News

ARROW: Fundamentals Preview 

By on Saturday, August 31, 2024

Originally posted on April 12, 2018 @ 10:00 am

OLIVER IS VISITED BY A GHOST FROM HIS PAST —  In his darkest place yet, Oliver (Stephen Amell) wonders if he has failed at everything – being a father, a mayor and a hero.  His frustration rising, Oliver lashes out at Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and William (guest star Jack Moore).  A surprising visit from an old friend has Oliver questioning his next move.  Ben Bray directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#618).  Original airdate 4/12/2018. — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icaiCAtVWeE

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

ARROW Doppelgänger Trailer ARROW: Brothers in Arms Preview  ARROW: The Dragon Preview ARROW: Shifting Allegiances Preview
See also  Welcome to the J Rod Show Sneak Peek
0
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *