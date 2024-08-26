Celebrity Death

Actor Martin Mull Dead at 80

Sad news for the world of Hollywood today. Martin Mull, known for his roles in Clue, Roseanne and Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, has died. He was 80 years old.

 

His daughter posted the sad news on her Instagram page:

 

In addition to the aforementioned roles, Martin appeared in Not Dead Yet, Veep, Psych and many other projects throughout his decades long career.

He is survived by his wife and daughter. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

