Sammi's Favorite Things

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Sash Bags

By on Monday, July 8, 2024
Sammi's Favorite Things: Sash Bags

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Sash Bags

Anyone who knows me knows I love a good handbag. I have a bit of a purse buying habit and love it when Ross has cute designer bags on sale. However, my biggest problem is that many purses don’t have enough compartments and I end up digging through my bag to find my keys, lipstick, wallet etc. I know many ladies can relate to this.

Another problem I have is sometimes the bag is too big cumbersome to carry….no matter how cute it may be….especially when I am traveling. What is a girl to do when all she wants to do it have a cute bag that easily carries all her belongings without hassle?

Enter Sash Bag. It is exactly what it sounds like–a crossbody bag worn like a sash (get it?) and has a ton of compartments to hold everything from your lipstick to your passport, keeping it all within reach.

 

Sash is the ten-pocket wonder bag that will revolutionize your life. You just found the last bag brand you’ll ever want to buy. But you’ll definitely want more than one!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Go Girl Designs Bracelets Sammi's Favorite Things: Wellness GoodiesSammi’s Favorite Things: Food and Fashion Sammi's Favorite Things: Wellness GoodiesSammi’s Favorite Things: Fun Holiday Finds Sammi’s Favorite Things: Life Clothing Co.
See also  Sammi's Favorite Things/Hair Product of the Year: Aunt Jackie's Curls and Coils
0
Related Posts