Sammi’s Favorite Things: Sash Bags

Anyone who knows me knows I love a good handbag. I have a bit of a purse buying habit and love it when Ross has cute designer bags on sale. However, my biggest problem is that many purses don’t have enough compartments and I end up digging through my bag to find my keys, lipstick, wallet etc. I know many ladies can relate to this.

Another problem I have is sometimes the bag is too big cumbersome to carry….no matter how cute it may be….especially when I am traveling. What is a girl to do when all she wants to do it have a cute bag that easily carries all her belongings without hassle?

Enter Sash Bag. It is exactly what it sounds like–a crossbody bag worn like a sash (get it?) and has a ton of compartments to hold everything from your lipstick to your passport, keeping it all within reach.

Sash is the ten-pocket wonder bag that will revolutionize your life. You just found the last bag brand you’ll ever want to buy. But you’ll definitely want more than one!

