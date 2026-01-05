The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for Opas and Outbursts

Poor Angie got hurt crashing into the chef bringing them breakfast. They are both lucky they didn’t get seriously hurt. Apparently, her lip filler was like ‘a seat belt for her face’ and prevented more injury. ….or so Bronwyn says.

Lisa seems to want to have fun and act like mature adults.

The photoshoot looks like a lot of fun and the ladies all look gorgeous. They are all naming Greek goddesses they relate to, although Heather and Whitney snark on Meredith’s good mood and wonder how long it will last.

There is a more than decent chance this spa trip will end with the ladies getting kicked out.

Mary seems very worried about Meredith and shares this with Whitney and Bronwyn at lunch. Whitney compares this to dealing with her father’s addiction issues. They agree she needs help.

Mary is really taking this hard but also realizes that Meredith needs to find a way to help herself.

Bronwyn then drops a bombshell that Seth was in a restaurant with a woman in a restaurant. The ladies wonder if this is part of why Meredith is acting out.

Britani is splashing the ladies in the pool….because who knows? This causes a fight, because of course it does. Lisa and Angie yell at her for ruining Angie’s hair, which leads to Meredith and Britani arguing over their mothering issues and Lisa accusing Britani of fake crying over her daughters.

The spa attendant yells at them for being too loud and Meredith storms out, saying she is done with Britani. They get yelled at again and get kicked out of the spa.

Later on, Whitney and Heather compare notes on their afternoons.

On the way to dinner, the ladies talk about being spiritual and…..trees talking to Lisa?

The conversation switches to Lisa accusing Britani of being an alcoholic, which was a rumor spread by Meredith. Britani is confused….as am I.

There is a debate at dinner over buffalo burrata and what exactly is in it and how it is made.

Bronwyn’s mom is moving out of the only home she has known during her adult life. Todd is there helping, which makes Bronwyn happy.

The ladies licking their shots is hilarious.

Alcoholic-gate comes up again with Meredith admitting she mentioned it to Lisa. She alludes to Bronwyn saying this, but Bronwyn claims she just said she saw Britani vomit. Mary asks why they are talking about throw up.

Heather tries to point out Britani’s accomplishments, leading to yet another fight about defending Britani, how Britani reacts and how people should figure things out.

The ladies get kicked out of the restaurant even though Angie tries to argue that this is her country. I think it was because the place was closing, but still, the waiter was so happy they were gone.

Season finale next week, stay tuned!