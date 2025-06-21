The Real Housewives of New York City Snark and Highlights for 8/20/2023
Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 26, 2023 @ 9:51 am

-Brynn has been engaged three times and is finally ready to settle down and get married.

-$224,000 worth of diamonds? They better do my laundry, cook me dinner and go grocery shopping for me, just saying.

-Jenna seems to always have so many projects going on….it amazes me.

-Has anyone told Erin that renewing your vows on these shows is bad luck?

-Wow, applying to preschool is more complicated than applying to college these days, sheesh!

-Why is it so bad for Jenna to remain private about her love life?

-Ubah has COVID and cannot attend the party.

-This episode seems to just focus on the party….ugh.

-This party is going nowhere and is super boring.

-Jessel and Erin making up and deciding to be friends again is the best part about this episode.

-Jenna grabbed Erin’s ass…..and it took her five minutes to notice.

-Jenna opening up about her breakup is so sad….but it is so nice for the girls to rally around her during her time of need.

-Seriously, this episode feels like it has been a million hours long….and most of it was this party!

-Erin reading her speech from her phone is so on brand for her.

-A party like this only has pigs in a blanket for food? REALLY?

See also  Dancing With The Stars 28: Who Got The First Tens?

-Jenna’s hair caught on fire as Sai decided to leave the party to get food.

-Erin is pissed about Sai  leaving without saying anything.

-More next week, stay tuned.

