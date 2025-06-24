The Real Housewives of New York City Recap for 7/23/2023

-The Hamptons is one of those places I always hear about but never knew anything about when it comes to what it has to offer.

-That luggage for one weekend is more than I took with me when I moved into my college dorm freshman year.

-Caviar as a bougie snack….not gonna lie, it sounds a lot fancier than my bag of Chex Mix I am currently eating….and I love my Chex Mix!

-If the ladies were stopping for food without bringing some for Erin and her friends, that would be rude, but it sounds like they were getting sandwiches for everyone.

-Also, as good as caviar sounds, that is not a lot of food.

-I am wondering why Jenna hates dill so much? My guess is she had a bad experience with it at some point and can no longer eat it.

-Pringles on caviar sounds so pretentious.

-Jessel’s insecurities about her sex life with her husband because of kids and being comfortable with each other is so realistic.

-How hard is it to make sure your guests have enough food to eat? They were traveling and it is lunchtime, they are probably starving.

-How did this randomly become a lingerie party?

-Provisions being closed when that was the one thing Ubah wanted REALLY sucks. I hate that feeling.

-No breakfast? Just coffee? Workout first thing in the morning? I am a trainer and even I see that as wrong on so many levels.

-These women are so obsessed with Jessel having sex and it is a bit creepy.

-Jenna being forced to come out and to hide her relationship (the latter more her own choice, but for what seems like her protection) makes me so sad.

-It is also heartbreaking to hear Jessel talk about her issues conceiving her twins.

-Ubah crashing into the kitchen and taking the coconut cream completely sent me.

-This fashion show and slumber party activity reminds me of the crazy party they had on season 2 of RHOBH.

-I am not a fan of the lingerie set either….and would rather just have the margarita.

-I am confused as to why Jenna is upset?

-More next week, stay tuned.