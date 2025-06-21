Sammi’s Favorite Things: I’m The Chef Too

Anyone who knows me knows there is one thing I love shopping for more than anything…..gifts for my goddaughters. I love picking out stuff for them and then seeing their faces when they open said gift. There is something so special about buying them gifts and it always makes me so happy.

I recently discovered I’m The Chef Too, which combines science, learning and cooking. As soon as I heard of this, I knew it was perfect for my youngest goddaughter. The company, which was founded by Lisa Wallace, has several different kits, which can be purchased in a subscription service. My favorite is the Cupcake Geodes, which combines two things I love, crystals and cupcakes. It helps kids learn about crystals and rocks, while baking a sweet treat at the same time.

Check out more information below:

A former teacher, Lisa combines her love of baking and cooking with her passion for education at I'm the Chef Too, where she continuously develops curriculum while blending food, STEM, and the arts into educational fun. She began the company with her husband Scott in their home kitchen four years ago after successfully using baking and cooking to supplement lessons her son was learning in school. Lisa connected with her son who was diagnosed with ADHD and an autoimmune disease in the kitchen. He struggled to learn the everyday educational concepts in the classroom and she decided to take a creative approach to help. Lisa decided to combine the love of cooking and her passion for teaching and infuse them into her recipes. Their STEAM based curriculum adventure kits infuse STEAM based concepts into recipes, giving children the creative confidence to learn in a unique meaningful way. Children are creating, inventing, designing, engineering, and questioning all through the world of cooking!