Kenzo Etkins Announces New Gig

Kenzo Etkins is currently appearing as Les in Newsies at the Argyle Theatre in Babylon, Long Island. At just 10 years old, Kenzo continues to impress audiences with his talent, stage presence, and professionalism in this beloved production.

Kenzo is represented by Stewart Talent Agency and managed by Mrs. Theresa Bastien. His performance as Les highlights his strong acting ability, musicality, and natural charisma, marking another exciting milestone in his growing career in theater.

Kenzo would like to extend special thanks to his mom Asia, dad Troy, and the rest of his family for their continued love and support.

Additional thanks go to his manager Mrs. T. Theresa Bastien, his agent Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom, Stewart Talent Agency of New York, PR agent Rick Eberle, celebrity photographer Rowena Husbands, and the Argyle Theatre of Babylon, Long Island, for their guidance, support, and belief in him.

Kenzo Etkins, a 10-year-old singer, actor, musician, and model, is quickly making a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Represented by manager Mrs. T Theresa Bastien and Stewart Talent Agency, Kenzo brings a rare combination of talent, charisma, and professionalism well beyond his years.

Hailing from a family of performers, musicians and singers, Kenzo is already performing on stage. Kenzo has captured attention with his dynamic skills and captivating presence. He is a natural performer with a love for music, acting, and connecting with audiences of all ages. With an innate ability to bring emotion and authenticity to every role and performance, Kenzo continues to grow as a versatile young artist, showing that age is no barrier to talent.

Kenzo has worked on a variety of projects, gaining experience in music, acting, and modeling. His dedication, professionalism, and passion for his craft make him a standout young talent in the entertainment world.