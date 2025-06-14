Show Renewals/Cancellations

CBS Reverses SWAT Cancellation

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 23, 2023 @ 3:51 am

Cancelled no more! CBS has reversed its decision to cancel SWAT after it was initially cancelled last week.

We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for ‘S.W.A.T.’ and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” said CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope in a joint statement. “‘S.W.A.T.’ has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of ‘S.W.A.T.’ We look forward to its return next season.”

In addition to the show’s renewal, star Shemar Moore will serve as executive producer.

