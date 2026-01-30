Actress Catherine O’Hara Passes Away at 71

Sad news for Hollywood today. Catherine O’Hara, best known for playing Kate McCallister in the first two Home Alone movies, has died. She was 71 years old.

A cause of death was not released as of press time.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

In addition to appearing in the Home Alone franchise, Catherine also appeared in Best in Show, The Studio, Beetlejuice and of course, Schitt’s Creek, which gave her a much-deserved career resurgence.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.