PBS Holiday Specials

Here are some holiday specials that will be airing on PBS during the next few weeks!

Nature Cat: A Nature Carol (Premiering and live streaming Friday, November 29as Family Night event on PBS KIDS 24/7Channel – will repeat on PBS KIDS throughout December) : – In this one-hour special, in keeping with the tradition of the Dickens holiday classic, Nature Cat is visited by the spirits of Nature Past (Daisy), Present (Squeeks) and Future (Hall) on Christmas Eve!

The popular PBS KIDS animated series centers on house cat Fred, a dreamer of the great outdoors. Once his family leaves for the day, Fred becomes Nature Cat and with the help of his animal friends, he embarks on action-packed adventures that allow him to explore the natural world. The series is voiced by comic actors, including “ Saturday Night Live” alums Taran Killam (Nature Cat), Kate McKinnon (Squeeks), Bobby Moynihan (Hal) and Kenan Thompson (Ronald). Kate Micucci rounds out the cast as Daisy.

Bluey: Verandah Santa (Premiering Saturday, November 30 on Disney Junior) : It’s Christmas and Bluey is very focused on being good to get more presents. But when a game of Verandah Santa leaves cousin Socks upset, Bluey must learn the virtue of kindness.

Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible 6-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her Dad (Bandit), her Mum (Chilli) and 4-year-old little sis, Bingo. In each episode, Bluey takes the everyday events of family life and uses her limitless Blue Heeler energy to invent elaborate games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhoodinto her world of fun. Bluey and Bingo love to roleplay and, whether they are doctors, fancy ladies, butterflies or hotel managers, they always drag in Mum or Dad to take a part in their games. Bandit and Chilli both work, but are also dedicated parents who, tired as they might be, appreciate the value of time spent playing with the kids, even if it means getting down on all fours for a horsey ride or keeping the last balloon in the air for as long as possible.

Gigantosaurus: The Shortest Day (Premiering Saturday, December 7 on Disney Junior) : On the shortest day of the year, Tiny throws a huge party to lift everyone’s spirits. She promises to decorate a big tree in the Frozen Land, have lots of food, and give gifts to everyone. But what happens when all the decorations, food and presents fall into a crevasse? Can the dinosaurs still have fun without it all? On this day when night comes the earliest, Tiny and the others learn they already have everything they need – each other.

Gigantosaurus invites the youngest of viewers along on the prehistoric adventures of four curious young dinosaur friends, Rocky, Bill, Tiny and Mazu, as they explore the mystery of “Gigantosaurus” – the biggest, fiercest dinosaur of all. Every imagination-inspiring episode follows the group on a quest, as they face their individual fears and work together to solve a problem. As the inquisitive Mazu, playful Tiny, timid Bill, and courageous Rocky aim to learn more about Gigantosaurus, they discover they each have something to learn from him, too!