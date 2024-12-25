Celebrity Spotlight: Beth Broderick

Beth Broderick is one of the most recognizable, beautiful faces in Hollywood. She is known for several of her roles in TV and movies, including but not limited to Christmas Town, The Five Mrs. Buchanan’s and Melissa and Joey. However, to many of us, she will always be Aunt Zelda from Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Now Beth is bringing magic back to TV in the new Lifetime movie Always and Forever Christmas, where she plays the role of Carol. In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Beth revealed that she loved thegical role again. While you will need to tune in to see exactly what she means, she did say that some of the magic revolves around her husband (coincidentallyng. She admits that she loved the role and working with amazing people, including star Lexi Lawson and looks forward to seeing how the audience reacts to the movie.

So what are some of Beth’s favorite holiday traditions? In addition to cooking and baking, she loves to help others. For the past thirty years, she has donated time and effort into helping people at the Good Shepherd shelter in Los Angeles. She, along with other many volunteers, make baskets for women and help make sure they have what they need for the season. It is a project that is near and dear to her heart and she looks forward to helping out again this year.

Beth continues to wow us with her career, but knowing how she helps others puts her head and shoulders above the rest. Seeing her act is a joy, but knowing her as a person is a true honor.