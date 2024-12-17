Bluey Movie to be Released

Bluey Movie to be Released

LONDON and BURBANK, Calif. (December 17, 2024) – BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company today announced the first-ever animated feature film for “Bluey,” the beloved Emmy® and BAFTA Award-winning animated series that is 2024’s No. 1 series on streaming. The new deal sees Disney acquiring the global theatrical rights for the film, which will land in cinemas in 2027 under the Disney banner.Following the global theatrical release, it will stream on Disney+.

Written and directed by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm, the film is a Ludo Studio production in collaboration with BBC Studios. Delivering the same charm and humor that made the television series a global phenomenon, the movie will continue the adventures of Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo.

Joe Brumm, creator of “Bluey,” said: “I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on ‘The Sign’ in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that. I’ve always thought ‘Bluey’ deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together. I’m excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney to bring this new ‘Bluey’ story to the big screen.”

Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, co-chairmen, Disney Entertainment, said: “Since its debut on Disney Jr. and Disney+, ‘Bluey’ has become a global phenomenon, uniting families everywhere with its heartfelt stories of play, imagination and connection. We are so proud to expand upon our relationship with BBC Studios to bring the magic of ‘Bluey’ to the big screen – for real life! – and we are deeply grateful to Joe Brumm for creating a world that continues to inspire and delight families everywhere.”

Tom Fussell, CEO, BBC Studios, said: “We are incredibly excited to take ‘Bluey’ to cinemas given its extraordinary success on a global scale – it is some of the most popular IP in the world. It has been such a privilege to work with Joe and the team at Ludo on ‘Bluey’’s meteoric rise from inception through to becoming one of the most beloved TV shows of all time. BBC Studios has a long history of bringing the very best children’s television to the world in new and exciting ways, so working with Joe and the team, we felt a feature-length film was the natural next step. We are pleased to work with Disney on ‘Bluey’’s eagerly awaited theatrical debut and look forward to partnering with Dana, Alan, and the entire team on this momentous journey.”

Daley Pearson and Charlie Aspinwall, Co-Founders and Directors, Ludo Studio, said: “Over the past eight years, we’ve had the privilege of working alongside an extraordinary team of more than fifty artists and producers whose talent, dedication, and creativity have shaped ‘Bluey’ into the beloved series it is today. Their work has paved the way for this incredible opportunity to expand ‘Bluey’’s world onto the big screen. We’re excited to continue showing Queensland as a home for world-class talent and to share a new beautiful ‘Bluey’ story by Joe Brumm with families around the world.”

The film will star vocal talent from the hit show including Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack as Bluey’s mum and dad, Chilli and Bandit Heeler, and music created by “Bluey” composer Joff Bush.

The CG animated film will be produced by award-winning animation producer Amber Naismith (“Happy Feet,” “The Lego Movie,” “The Lego Batman Movie”) with Richard Jeffery returning to co-direct (“Bluey”Series 1-3), Joe Brumm is executive producer, with Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson from Ludo Studio, alongside Justine Flynn for BBC Studios. For Disney, the film will be overseen by David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, and his team.

BBC Studios is financing and licensing the picture for distribution. Post-production funding is from the Australian government through the Producer Offset and Screen Australia, and support from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Post, Digital and Visual Effects Incentive.

Disney will release the “Bluey” movie in theaters worldwide, followed by streaming on Disney+. The movie will also air on ABC iView and ABC Kids in Australia post-theatrical release.

Available in over 140 countries, “Bluey” is 2024’s most-watched series globally on Disney+, and the year’s No. 1 most-watched series on streaming to date through November among total viewers in the U.S., with more than 50.5 billion minutes watched (842 million hours). (*Source: Nielsen Media Research; Streaming Content Ratings 1/1/24-11/24/24). “Bluey” is also the No. 1 kids show on CBeebies and Disney+ in the UK. The show has also garnered numerous awards, including a 2024 Peabody Award and back-to-back Television Critics Association Awards in 2023 and 2024.