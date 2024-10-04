What to Watch: Monster Summer

When a mysterious force begins to disrupt their big summer fun, Noah and his friends team up with a retired police detective to embark on a monstrous adventure to save their island.

Mason Thames (The Black Phone and the upcoming live action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon) along with Mel Gibson (Passion of the Christ, What Women Want) and Lorraine Bracco (Goodfellas, “The Sopranos”) lead the way to a Monster Summer, directed by David Henrie (“Wizards of Waverly Place”).

Written by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), Monster Summer also stars Julian Lerner (“The Wonder Years”), Noah Cottrell (“The Spiderwick Chronicles), Abby James Witherspoon (The Secret Headquarters), Nora Zehetner (“The Right Stuff”), Lilah Pate (“Outer Banks”), and Patrick Renna (The Sandlot).

DIRECTED BY: David Henrie

WRITTEN BY: Cornelius Uliano & Bryan Schulz

PRODUCED BY: Mark Fasano, James Henrie, John Blanford, Dan McDonough

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Darren Moorman, Scott Pomeroy, Tobias Weymar, Annie Mahoney, Ford Corbett, David Henrie, Lorenzo Henrie, Amanda Devine, Jeremy John Wells, Jason Melton, Lawrence Blanford, Allison Furgal, Cornelius Uliano, Bryan Schulz

STARRING: Mason Thames, Julian Lerner, Abby James Witherspoon, Noah Cottrell, Nora Zehetner, Patrick Renna, Lilah Pate, with Lorraine Bracco, and Mel Gibson

SOCIAL LINKS

Facebook – @MonsterSummerMovie

Instagram – @MonsterSummerMovie

TikTok – @MonsterSummerMovie

YouTube – @pastime_pictures