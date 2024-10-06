The Wiggles Podcast Has Arrived

SYNDEY, AUSTRALIA – Sunday, August 25 – Australia’s most loved children’s entertainers, The Wiggles, are excited to announce the launch of their brand-new podcast. But they’ll be connecting with parents, not children.

Premiering worldwide on Monday, August 26, Wiggle Talk: A Podcastfor Parents is parent’s ticket to unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access to the Wiggles family as they delve into expert parenting tips and share personal stories, all brought to you by the friendly voices of Red Wiggle Simon Pryce and Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie, along with special appearances by Blue Wiggle Anthony Field.

In each 30-minute episode of Wiggle Talk, Simon and Lachy openly share their personal experiences and learnings as fathers and call upon their expert friends to help guide all parents—and themselves—through this journey.

Simon, a proud dad to his toddler son Asher, and Lachy, father to twin toddler daughters Lulu and Lottie, and stepfather to Jasper, navigate the ups and downs of parenting young children. Their heartfelt and light-hearted stories offer a warm and relatable glimpse into the realities of family life, making this podcast an essential listen for parents seeking engaging and insightful advice.

Red Wiggle and co-host Simon Pryce said, “We’ve always aimed to create a safe, supportive space for children, and now we want to extend that to parents. Wiggle Talk is our way of opening up about the real challenges and joys of parenting, sharing what we’ve learned, and supporting families through these early years. We know how to educate and entertain children but a lot of the other aspects of parenting are very new to us. So, we want to bring other parents along for the ride as we learn together.”

Purple Wiggle and co-host Lachy Gillespie added, “As fathers, we know firsthand how overwhelming parenting can be. We want Wiggle Talk to be a place where parents can find not only practical tips but also a sense of community and reassurance, with plenty of laughs together along the way.”

OG Blue Wiggle Anthony Field also offers up his expertise with the weekly Ask Anthony segment, where listeners can pose their parenting questions to The Wiggles’ founder, early-childhood expert, and father of three (including his daughter Lucia , now a fellow Blue Wiggle alongside him) .

“Anthony is a cherished figure for generations of children and parents alike and this podcast is a wonderful opportunity for him to share his wealth of knowledge and wisdom with us all. His comforting presence and practical advice make him a truly trusted and reassuring voice for all parents who are navigating the challenges of raising young children,” explained Lachy.

Each episode will also feature a special guest or expert, offering professional insights alongside The Wiggles’ personal parenting experiences. Guests in coming episodes include well-known personalities such as Maggie Dent, Terri Irwin, Ms. Rachel, Hugh van Cuylenburg, Dr Shefali, Gen Muir, Dr Justin Coulson, Jocelyn Manzanarez and Dr. Tovah Klein who each contribute their unique perspectives and expertise to enrich the discussions.

As trusted figures in children’s education and entertainment, The Wiggles bring decades of experience and a deep understanding of early childhood development. Wiggle Talk leverages this expertise, providing parents with practical advice and engaging conversation on crucial topics for raising toddlers. Episodes cover a wide range of themes, from managing sleep and establishing routines to handling tantrums and understanding the importance of play.

The Wiggles’ podcast is available from Monday, August 26 with a new episode dropping weekly. Parents can listen anywhere theylisten to podcasts, including Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and others.