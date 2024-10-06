Big Brother 26 Recap for 9/22/2024: The End of Jankie

Tonight is week ten of CBS’s Big Brother 26. Seven people remain in the competition and two are already in the jury. We learn Chelsie went with the house majority, which is why T’Kor ended up in the jury.

The episode opens with the HOH competition picking up where we left off last week. They must stack a tower of sweet treats without it falling in one hour’s time. Once they are done, they lock it in. The one with the highest tower will win.

One by one they lock in their towers. Angela finishes first and then worries about her competition. However, she hears towers falling and gains new hope.

Rubina, Kimo, Cam, Makensy and Chelsie all finish in the nick of time.

Angela, Makensy and Rubina are in the top three, with Makensy winning HOH.

Jankie tells them that it is his one week birthday and to celebrate, they have an extra week of fun…..but he dies? Leah is sad and says she is going to miss him….as Ainsley returns, saying Jankie World is no more since it goes against her AI beliefs. She tells them to go inside as they await further instructions.

Angela comments that Ainsley is fire red, which can mean trouble.

Rubina gives a toast in Jankie’s memory as we get a montage of his life with everyone crying.

Makensy wants to protect Chelsie and Cam since they have a bond, while Rubina hopes that Angela is on the block and Chelsie hopes it’s Leah.

Rubina and Kimo wonder what to do now that T’Kor is in the jury. Chelsie admits she wanted T’Kor to stay, which makes Leah wonder if she is playing both sides of the house.

Angela and Leah worry about going on the block, so Leah decides to become besties with Makensy for the week to keep herself safe. She also regrets keeping Chelsie during her time as HOH.

Ainsley brings back…ZINGBOT!

Zingbot calls them annoying imbeciles and begins to insult them one by one. He gets on Rubina’s case for her showmance with Tucker the….well, you know the word that rhymes

He calls Leah the ‘chubby chaser’ the ‘dummy chaser.’

He calls Makensy the BB beast because she is ‘so tall and dirty,’ then drags Cam for being a floater.

Next he tells Chelsie she may have faith but has no prayer with Cam.

Finally he writes an annoying oldie song for Angela making fun of her meltdowns and tears, as well as her creepy obsession with younger men.

Angela is now in a bad mood after Zingbot and cries in the DR.

Makensy wants to make a big move, so she talks to each houseguest to decide what to do. Her current plan is to put up Kimo and Angela, telling the latter she is a pawn. However, she says via DR that she knows Angela is a huge threat.

Chelsie suggests putting Angela and Leah up, but Makensy doesn’t want to make that move because she is counting on Leah’s jury vote. This isn’t good enough for Chelsie, who tells Cam that she has a plan to get rid of Leah in hopes that he will convince Makensy to make the move. She just wants Leah and Angela gone.

Chelsie then tells Makensy about Leah’s alliance with Brooklyn and says she had top two deals with Joseph, Quinn and herself. This makes Makensy realize that Leah is a bigger threat than she anticipated.

Nomination time! Kimo and Angela are on the block because she wants them both in the POV competition. Her reasoning is that if she does it this way, Leah can get backdoored without her having to get blood on her hands.

Chelsie wants to play POV so she can win and Leah can get backdoored.

More Wednesday, stay tuned!