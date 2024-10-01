The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Rachel Fuda is Pregnant

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda dropped a huge bombshell at the end of the franchise’s pseudo-reunion tonight….she is expecting a third baby with her husband John.

The two are already parents to Gianella and Giuliana, both of whom were featured during Rachel’s two seasons on the show. John also has a son named Jaiden from a previous relationship, whom Rachel adopted.

The happy couple also shared their news with People Magazine, who shared the story, as well as some beautiful photos shortly after the episode aired on Bravo.

Rachel and John shared their struggles with conceiving on the show, as well as going through IVF to get pregnant in the past.

“There’s so many things that have to go right when you’re going through IVF, and this time around, there were a lot of roadblocks for us,” Rachel told People, explaining that she struggled to get her cycle and lining “on point” at first. “It took a couple months of us working with my doctor to figure out when this could actually happen for us. And it was really frustrating because it just kept getting delayed.”

Despite this, Rachel soon got the news that her family was growing.

“They make you wait 10 days for your blood test, but I had to know so I took a test and it came back positive,” Rachel continued in the same feature with People. . “And then I was like, ‘Well, let me not say anything to John, just in case God forbid it’s a false positive.’ So I wait until I got the call and then surprised him with the happy news.”

Congratulations to the family!

###