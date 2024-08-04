The Real Housewives of New Jersey Finale Recap for 8/4/2024

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Finale Recap for 8/4/2024….it all comes down to this Last Supper….will the ladies ever recover from this rift?

-It is the season finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Word on the street is that there is no reunion, but a special watch party next week, where the ladies will get together to discuss the season….divided into two rooms….Team Teresa and Team Melissa.

-How does Melissa’s teenage son not know how to get long pants?

-Jen F’s jumpsuit is so cute. I also love Margaret’s sweater and leather pants look.

-Wine and cronuts….gossip meal of champions for Margaret and Jen F. Also, where can I get cronuts?

-Margaret being so worried about Jen F spilling wine on her coffee table books is so on brand for her.

-Dolores goes over to explain the whole party bombshell situation, which leads to flashbacks to when all this originally happened in 2021. Teresa accused Margaret of spreading lies about Louis being abusive, which leads to Margaret defending herself and Dolores being confused as to how the ex would know anything in the first place is she isn’t allowed to talk to Louis.

-Now Margaret and Dolores are fighting over who said what and who invited whom over before the last reunion? They are screaming and calling each other liars and half of it is bleeped out so it is hard to understand what caused the fight.

-Jen F is just sitting there completely quiet, wondering why she got involved in this in the first place.

-Five minutes later, Dolores and Margaret hug it out with Jen F joining in.

-Dolores wants to host an airing of grievances. I hope she brings the Festivus pole and makes a donation to the Human Fund.

-John apparently has no allergies, but took a bone marrow shot and may have cut himself? Is that what Rachel was saying? Also, why panic if he eats shellfish and meat if there is no allergies?

-Melissa’s teal sweater and leggings are adorable.

-Danielle is now telling Melissa and Rachel about what happened at the party.

-Apparently, Melissa was threatened by several family members and friends of Louie’s including his niece? Okay then!

-Danielle is already ready for a fight at this dinner.

-This whole scene with Nate and Danielle is so confusing. They are carving pumpkins with the kids, gossiping about the group and talking about her family in code. I can’t focus on any of this.

-None of these women are even looking forward to this event and are all coming in ready to fight. Dolores, bless her heart, wants everyone to talk it out and make up. Oh honey, it is not going to happen.

-Even the men think this is a bad idea….although it is cute that they are helping the women pick out their outfits.

-If I were these women, I wouldn’t even show up.

-Teresa and Joey not even being able to get along is breaking my heart.

-These flashbacks to when Nonno was alive are making me cry.

-Hidden pineapple in Melissa and Joey’s home…for any Psych fans out there.

-I have a feeling that Teresa and Joey would be able to work things out if they both weren’t so stubborn and were willing to hash things out.

-Why are there so many random flashbacks with Teresa and Melissa? Did they have to edit so much out that they needed to add random footage?

-I guess there will be reconciliation with the Gorgas/Giudices.

-So far, this whole finale could have been an email.

-I forgot that the ladies had a disastrous event at Rails a few seasons ago.

–Rails is beautiful. Dolores is putting so much effort into this event, although even she knows it is going to be a disaster.

-Everyone looks like they are walking to their execution of something. They all look so stressed and angry.

-Teresa already has an attitude. She doesn’t want to sit across from Margaret and is texting while others are talking.

-Danielle and Jennifer are already talking over each other and fighting….Dolores, I love you, but it’s only going to get worse from here on out.

-What does Teresa have to do with anything with this fight? Melissa began screaming at her while Danielle threw things at Jennifer….Teresa may have screamed back, but she really didn’t do anything wrong here.

-I thought Danielle was kicked out? Or did the producer dude mean get out until she calmed down?

-Jen F just NOPED right out of there. I can’t say I blame her though. Also, since when was she co-hosting this?

-THAT was the big OMG fight? Man boobs? It was in poor taste to mention it and Danielle shouldn’t have been throwing glasses, but seriously, that was it? ::headdesk::

-Jennifer is letting Danielle stay and says she is here for a party while everyone else is dressed for a funeral.

-Dolores is separating everyone thinking that will help. Spoiler alert: it will not.

-Margaret is now saying she talked to the ex in 2022, BEFORE the reunion debacle ever happened…..even though she said she never spoke to her until New York….so which one is it?

-Teresa and Margaret are now just accusing each other of lying and calling each other names? They are making fun of family members’ jobs? WTF is this fight?

-Now Teresa and Rachel are dissing each other’s husbands….again. Why do we constantly do this?

-Jackie had Louie’s ex at her house? I didn’t see that one coming.

-Apparently, Jackie had this ex at her house in 2021 before all this Louis stuff came out with the video and allegations.

-Margaret has it all…..TIMELINE, RECEIPTS, SCREENSHOTS! EVERYTHING!

-Jackie admits it’s all true and she was looking for stuff to get back at Teresa for the cheating rumors. Kind of messed up, but understandable.

-Danielle is enjoying this revelation wayyyyy too much.

-Teresa is okay with Jackie’s actions? What?

-Melissa! Let the freaking sprinkle cookies GO! No one cares about them anymore!

-Maybe Jennifer is right and Teresa will have a delayed reaction to all this.

-Everyone is leaving and nothing got resolved.

-Everyone is wondering why Bo Dietl didn’t go after Jackie. I guess he figured he didn’t see her as a threat? Or forgot about her?

-All these flashbacks make me wonder if the show is done for good…or getting a reboot.

-This fight was a whole lot of nothing. The Jackie thing was surprising, but not a big OMG reveal.

-Dolores stole someone’s drink as the episode came to an end…..I can’t blame her there.

-The Real Housewives of New Jersey Off the Rails special next week, stay tuned.