SAG Awards 2024 Presenters Announced

LOS ANGELES (February 21, 2024) – Today, SAG Awards® announced 30 presenters for the30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, the only awards show for actors, by actors. The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, will stream live globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PTfrom the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

The 30th anniversary of the SAG Awards will feature a star-studded lineup of presentersincluding two-time SAG Award Winner Idris Elba who will open the ceremony. Jennifer Aniston, a longtime Barbra Streisand fan, will present the 59th SAG Life Achievement Award to the legendary actor, singer, producer, writer, and director.

Additional show presenters Erika Alexander(American Fiction), Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer),Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Michael Cera(Barbie), Jessica Chastain (Mothers’ Instinct),Colman Domingo (Rustin, The Color Purple), Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer), Fran Drescher (SAG-AFTRA President), Phil Dunster(Ted Lasso), Billie Eilish (Swarm), America Ferrera (Barbie), Brendan Fraser (Killers of the Flower Moon), Taraji P. Henson (The Color Purple), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Greta Lee (The Morning Show), Melissa McCarthy (Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story), Cillian Murphy(Oppenheimer), Glen Powell (Hit Man), Issa Rae(American Fiction, Barbie), Storm Reid (The Last of Us), Margot Robbie (Barbie), Tracee Ellis Ross (American Fiction), Alexander Skarsgård (Succession), Omar Sy (Lupin), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) and more to be announced.

For the latest updates about the SAG Awards, follow the SAG Awards on social (Instagram,Facebook, Twitter and TikTok), online atsagawards.org, and join the conversation by using the official hashtag #sagawards. For more great content about the SAG Awards, check out the exclusive oral history of the first ceremony onTudum.com.

About the Screen Actors Guild Awards®

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be executive produced by Jon Brockett and Silent House Productions alongside producers for SAG-AFTRA JoBeth Williams, Daryl Anderson, Jason George, Elizabeth McLaughlin and Woody Schultz. The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PTfrom the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s robust and diverse membership of 119,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995.

About Silent House Productions

Formed in 2021 by Silent House Group Founder and CEO Baz Halpin, Silent House Productions has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood’s most highly-regarded, full-service production companies focusing on live and unscripted programming across all media platforms. Most recently, the company produced the blockbuster film Taylor Swift I The Eras Tour in partnership with Taylor Swift Productions and received aPrimetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for their work on Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. Up next, Silent House Productions will produce the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards live on Netflix, with Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn serving as executive producers. To find out more, please visit: https://www.silent-house.com/productions

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services with over 260 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

###