Crumbl Cookies Review for Week of October 7

This week is a surprise Crumbl Cookie review! My lovely and amazing co-workers decided to buy some this past week and were kind enough to share their treats with me, which led to me writing this review. Thank you, ladies!

Now onto the reviews! They got a four pack, which contained the tres leches cake, pumpkin chocolate chip, chocolate peanut butter pie and caramel apple.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip: This is the one I was most excited about, but the one that disappointed me the most. I love pumpkin chocolate chip cookies and was expecting a burst of chocolate and pumpkin flavor. Instead, it tasted like a chocolate chip cookie with a bit of pumpkin extract thrown in. While the cookie was not bad by any means, it still did not live up to my expectations. 6/10

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie: This one fared much better. I love chocolate, I love peanut butter and I love cookies, so what could be better? The chocolate cookie was similar to the chocolate Oreo one I reviewed earlier this month, but a bit more subtle in flavor. The peanut butter was also subtle, but it worked with the other flavors and icing on top since it didn’t make the cookie too overwhelming. It kind of reminded me of a deconstructed chocolate peanut butter Girl Scout cookie with added candies. It is definitely one I’d buy again. 8/10

Caramel Apple: I admit, I was kind of a snob when it came to trying this one, but who am I to turn down a free piece of cookie? Boy, am I glad I did because this one was delicious beyond belief. WOW. The apples were cooked perfectly, there was plenty of caramel and the cookie itself was buttery and perfectly baked. I wish this would be on the menu more often! It was a hybrid of apple caramel pie and a butter cookie…nothing I ever knew I wanted, but everything my belly needed! 9/10

Tres Leches Cake: OMG, this was by far my favorite…I already love tres leches cake, but this took it to a whole new level with the balance of flavors…the whipped cream was sweet and creamy without being overpowering, the vanilla cake was sweet and delicate and there was a perfect amount of cinnamon. My only regret was not going to Crumbl after work to order a few more of these. 10/10

I plan on doing more of these as I get more Crumbl points and we order more of these at work, so stay tuned!