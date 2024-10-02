Originally posted on July 13, 2024 @ 1:39 pm
CBS Reveals Fall 2024 Premiere Dates
CBS today announced fall premiere dates for its five new and 15 returning series for the 2024-25 primetime schedule. The official “CBS PREMIERE WEEK” kicks off with a full week of original episodes beginning Monday, Oct. 14 with the 22ndseason premiere of NCIS, and two hours of the new drama NCIS: ORIGINS starring Austin Stowell as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs and narrated by Mark Harmon.
The fall lineup includes two special “Sneak Peeks” prior to CBS PREMIERE WEEK: The new Thursday night drama series MATLOCK, starring Kathy Bates, on Sunday, Sept. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) with a strong lead in from the 57th season premiere of 60 MINUTES, and the new Wednesday night action-adventure reality competition series THE SUMMIT, set in the New Zealand Alps and hosted by Manu Bennett, on Sunday, Sept. 29 (9:00-10:30 PM, ET; 8:30-10:00 PM, PT) with a powerful lead in following an NFL ON CBS doubleheader and an original 60 MINUTES.
In addition, the hit reality series SURVIVOR debuts its 47th season with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, Sept. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), and BLUE BLOODS returns in CBS PREMIERE WEEK for its 14th and final season on Friday, Oct. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). TV’s #1 series TRACKER returns Sunday, Oct. 27.
The following is the “Sneak Peeks” and CBS Premieres Schedule:
(**All times are ET/PT unless noted). (Bold series titles denote season premieres or sneak peeks.)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
|8:00-10:00 PM
|SURVIVOR (47th season premiere)
*Regular 8:00-9:30 PM timeslot begins Wednesday, Sept. 25.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
|9:00-11:00 PM
|48 HOURS (37th season premiere)
*Regular 10:00-11:00 PM timeslot begins Saturday, Sept. 28.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
|7:00-8:00 PM
|60 MINUTES (57th season premiere)
|8:00-9:00 PM
|MATLOCK (Sneak Peek)
*Regular 9:00-10:00 PM Thursdaytimeslot begins Oct. 17
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
|7:00-7:30 PM, ET
|NFL ON CBS doubleheader
|7:30-9:00 PM, ET
7:00-8:30 PM, PT
|60 MINUTES
*90 minute episode
|9:00-10:30 PM, ET
8:30-10:00 PM, PT
|THE SUMMIT (Sneak Peek)
*Regular 9:30-11:00 PM Wednesday timeslot begins Oct. 16.
|10:30-11:30 PM, ET
10:00-11:00 PM, PT
|BIG BROTHER (original episode)
SUNDAY, OCT. 6
|7:00-8:00 PM
8:00-10:00 PM
10:00-11:00 PM
|NFL ON CBS doubleheader
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS (AMAs)
BIG BROTHER (original episode)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9
|8:00-9:30 PM
|SURVIVOR
|9:30-11:00 PM
|THE SUMMIT (encore of first episode)
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
|8:00-9:00 PM
|BIG BROTHER (original episode)
|9:00-10:00 PM
|MATLOCK (encore of first episode)
|10:00-11:00 PM
|ELSBETH (rebroadcast)
SUNDAY, OCT. 13
|7:00-8:30 PM
|60 MINUTES
*90 minute episode
|8:30-10:00 PM
|BIG BROTHER (season finale)
CBS PREMIERE WEEK – MONDAY, OCT. 14
|8:00-9:00 PM
|NCIS (22nd season premiere)
*Regular 9:00-10:00 PM timeslot begins Monday, Oct. 21.
|9:00-11:00 PM
|NCIS: ORIGINS (series premiere)
*Regular 10:00-11:00 PM timeslot begins Monday, Oct. 21.
TUESDAY, OCT. 15
|8:00-9:00 PM
|FBI (seventh season premiere)
|9:00-10:00 PM
|FBI: INTERNATIONAL (fourth season premiere)
|10:00-11:00 PM
|FBI: MOST WANTED (sixth season premiere)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
|8:00-9:30 PM
|SURVIVOR
|9:30-11:00 PM
|THE SUMMIT (second episode)
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
|8:00-8:30 PM
|GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE (series premiere)
|8:30-9:00 PM
|GHOSTS (fourth season premiere)
|9:00-10:00 PM
|MATLOCK (second episode)
|10:00-11:00 PM
|ELSBETH (second season premiere)
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
|8:00-9:00 PM
|S.W.A.T. (eighth season premiere)
|9:00-10:00 PM
|FIRE COUNTRY (third season premiere)
|10:00-11:00 PM
|BLUE BLOODS (Return of remaining episodes of 14th final season)
MONDAY, OCT. 21
|8:00-8:30 PM
|THE NEIGHBORHOOD (seventh season premiere)
|8:30-9:00 PM
|POPPA’S HOUSE (series premiere)
|9:00-10:00 PM
|NCIS
|10:00-11:00 PM
|NCIS: ORIGINS
SUNDAY, OCT. 27
|7:00-7:30 PM, ET
|NFL ON CBS doubleheader
|7:30-8:30 PM, ET
7:00-8:00 PM, PT
|60 MINUTES
|8:30-9:30 PM, ET
8:00-9:00 PM, PT
|TRACKER (second season premiere)
*Regular 8:00-9:00 PM timeslot begins Sunday, Nov. 3
|9:30-10:30 PM, ET
9:00-10:00 PM, PT
|THE EQUALIZER (fifth season premiere)
*Regular 9:00-10:00 PM timeslot begins Sunday, Nov. 3
As previously announced, the returning series THE AMAZING RACE and new series WATSON and HOLLYWOOD SQUARES are currently planned for the second half of the 2024-25 broadcast season.