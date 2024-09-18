Originally posted on February 18, 2024 @ 8:00 am
TCA Announces Show News for ABC
TVGrapevine just learned that ABC and Disney+ made several show announcements, as per the TCA press conferences, which are being held this week.
What we know:
Abbott Elementary is returning for season 4
Jessica Capshaw will make an appearance on season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy
Goosebumps will return to Disney + for a second season
The Golden Bachelorette will air this fall
Jeopardy Masters is returning for season 2
Celebrity Family Feud will return for a tenth season
The Emmys will air September 15th
More news soon…
