Scrambled Wins SOFEE

(Los Angeles, CA – February 1, 2024) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) Women’s Committee is pleased to announce that “Scrambled” (Lionsgate) will receive the Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment. Called the “SOFEE,” the Seal recognizes outstanding new films and television series that illuminate the female experience and perspective through authentically told female-driven stories.

Writer/director Leah McKendrick stars in “Scrambled” as Nellie, a thirty-something eternal bridesmaid who, unlike her friends, isn’t ready for marriage and motherhood. The increased pressure to have children though, combined with her own fear that her fertility is waning, motivates Nellie to undertake the journey of having her eggs frozen and all the costs that come with it — emotional, physical, and financial. Based on McKendrick’s true life experience navigating the IVF process, “Scrambled” is a heartfelt and hilarious journey of self-discovery that provides a new perspective on the female experience. The film opens in theaters nationwide on February 2.

“Scrambled was born and raised in a village of many mothers,” says McKendrick. “It’s a miracle ANY film gets made — let alone a first-time female director making a comedy about fertility! This honor from the Critics Choice Association affirms my belief that when women come together, they do not color by numbers. They challenge one another, strive for authentic representation of themselves and each other, and inspire a higher vision of the future. Thank you to my producer Gillian Bohrer and my cinematographer Julia Swain and all the women that gave their blood, sweat, and tears to this excruciatingly female film. I am forever indebted to them.”

The film received a 10 out of 10 in the numerical formula that is used to determine if new titles, nominated by CCA Women’s Committee members, are eligible for a SOFEE. Qualifying projects will have a prominent female character arc, give female characters at least equal screen time to male characters, have female leaders behind the scenes, and pass elements highlighted in the Bechdel test. To be considered, new film and television releases must possess an artistic and storytelling value and exceptionality, and score at least 7 out of a possible 10 points in the SOFEE rubric, which can be found at CriticsChoice.com.

The Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment is issued by the CCA Women’s Committee. Members include Tara McNamara (Chair), Hillary Atkin, Semira Ben-Amor, Christina Birro, Lauren Bradshaw, Jamie Broadnax, TJ Callahan, Catalina Combs, Ashley Dvorkin, Marriska Fernandes, Toni Gonzales, Teri Hart, Susan Kamyab, Destiny Jackson, Emma Loggins, Lilly Liu, Lucia Magi, Louisa Moore, Gayl Murphy, Jana Nagase, Mary Murphy, Sherin Nicole, Silvia Nittoli, Patricia Puentes, Christina Radish, Amanda Salas, Rachel Smith, Sammi Turano, Lynn Venhaus, Lauren Veneziani, Federica Volpe, Stacey Yvonne, as well as Board member Grae Drake.

About the Critics Choice Association (CCA)

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 600 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the intersection between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com.