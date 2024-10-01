Big Brother 26 Recap for 8/11/2024: Did Quinn Use His Power?

Big Brother 26 Recap for 8/11/2024: Did Quinn Use His Power?

Big Brother 26 on CBS continues after Kenney’s eviction. Cedric vows that Tucker is going to be his target the rest of the season, while Tucker says he is going to finish the job Cedric started.

Chelsie, for her part, wants to go after Tucker with the help of the Pentagon. Little does she know that thanks to Cam, Tucker is very aware that he is the target.

HOH comp! Cedric is not able to play since he is the outgoing HOH. He explains that the next comp will have them view pictures of former houseguests and then choose the one with the AI anomaly.

The houseguests face off two by two with one being eliminated in each round.

Quinn vs. Tucker—Tucker wins

Chelsie vs. Angela—Angela wins

Rubina vs. Brooklyn—Brooklyn wins

Angela vs. Makensy—Angela wins

Brooklyn vs. Leah—Leah wins

Cam vs. Joseph—Cam wins

T’Kor vs. Tucker—T’Kor wins

Angela vs. Leah—Angela wins

T’Kor vs. Cam—Cam wins

Cam vs. Angela, with Angela winning HOH for the second time.

Now that everyone knows Quinn has the deepfake HOH power, they wonder if he will use it.

Brooklyn worries that she might be on the block due to her issues with Angela, so she is hoping Quinn uses the power to keep her safe. Just in case, she talks to Angela and asks her why she targeted her in the HOH comp. Angela dismisses her feelings and says she targeted her first. They hug it out, but Angela thinks Brooklyn is being immature and Brooklyn knows nothing was really solved.

Angela plans on working with Tucker and keeping Quinn from using his power to put Tucker on the block. They plan on putting Quinn, Brooklyn and Cedric on the block.

Apparently, the deepfake nominees will be first?

The Pentagon hopes Quinn uses his power to protect them from being put on the block.

Tucker and Rubina grow closer but try and keep their budding showmance on the downlow.

Quinn talks to Angela to see what she plans on doing so he can decide if he should use his power. He makes it clear that he doesn’t want Kimo on the block but keeps tightlipped on who else he wants on or off the block. Angela does the same.

Quinn also talks to Kimo and T’Kor of the Visionaries alliance about who to put on the block. They think Makensy, Tucker and Rubina would be good choices. Rubina is mostly going up in hopes that she will win POV and use it on herself, therefore, keeping Tucker on the block.

There is another possible plan to put Cedric up as a pawn to possibly beat Tucker twice and be saved due to having the numbers and support to stay in the house.

AI Angela shows up (TWO ANGELAS! Chelsie exclaims!) and says she will be announcing her nominees in a special nomination ceremony.

Tucker, Makensy and Cedric are on the block, even though that was not at all what Angela had planned. Angela is still safe and in the HOH room this week, but the deepfake has all the power. Quinn admits to everything and says that he chose his nominees due to them being fierce competitors.

More Wednesday, stay tuned! There is also a special recap episode on Tuesday!