RIVERDALE: Chapter Thirty-Four: The Killing of a Sacred Deer Preview

By on Sunday, September 1, 2024

Originally posted on May 9, 2018 @ 2:58 pm

RIOT NIGHT — When an incident at the Sheriff’s station triggers an all-out war between the North and the Southside, Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) find themselves in the fight of their lives.  Meanwhile Veronica (Camila Mendes) makes a devastating discovery about Hiram (Mark Consuelos), just as someone from his past arrives in Riverdale looking for revenge.  Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) comes face to face with the Black Hood.  Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star.  Cherie Nowlan directed the episode written by Shepard Boucher (#221).  Original airdate 5/9/2018.— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xabNMr3xZn4

