MTV VMAs 2024 Winners Announced
VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Chappell Roan – Island Records
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
BEST POP
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
BEST R&B
SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
BEST ROCK
Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
BEST LATIN
Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
BEST AFROBEATS
Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
BEST K-POP
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BEST DIRECTION
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Cinematography
by Anatol Trofimov
BEST EDITING
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual
Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
BEST ART DIRECTION
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
SOCIAL CATEGORIES:
BEST TRENDING VIDEO
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” – Hot Girl Productions
BEST GROUP
SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
SONG OF THE SUMMER, Presented by Hilton
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
VMAs MOST ICONIC PERFORMANCE (+VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD WINNER)
Katy Perry – “Roar”
Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers for the 2024 “VMAs.” Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as Executives in Charge of Production.