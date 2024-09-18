Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Split After Two Years of Marriage

It’s over! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have ended their marriage after two years. The news comes on what would have been the two year anniversary of their Georgia wedding. They also had a Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022.

According to TMZ, the Selena star filed legal documents Tuesday at the L.A. County Superior Court. Jennifer filed pro per, (by herself and without an attorney).

The paperwork stated that the date of separation is April 26, 2024.

There is no word as to whether or not the couple had a prenuptial agreement, but TMZ has said that they do not, which will make splitting their assets more complicated.

Jennifer also waived spousal support and has said she wants Ben to be denied the opportunity to receive it as well.

