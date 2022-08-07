0 0

Why Joe and Melissa Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

New details emerge regarding Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas this weekend. Earlier this week, it was announced that her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga would not be attending the nuptials. It is alleged that the siblings and Melissa got into a nasty fight while filming an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Now People Magazine has released more details about the fight. More details are below:

Via press release:

Teresa Giudice and Louis Ruelas‘s wedding on Saturday wasn’t attended by her brother and sister-in-law Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga due to a troubling blowout the foursome had at the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 taping days prior.

PEOPLE previously confirmed on Friday that the Gorgas wouldn’t be attending Giudice and Ruelas’s nuptials, though questions as to just what happened remained up in the air at the time.

Two sources now tell PEOPLE what was behind their absence, explaining that Joe and Melissa had been planning on attending the wedding up until Thursday night, when false rumors about their marriage surfaced as the cameras rolled. Teresa’s part in the matter and Luis’s behavior amid their back and forth ultimately changed the Gorgas’ minds.

“Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable,” one source reveals.

“They’re not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs.”

“It’s telling that Teresa didn’t have one relative at her wedding,” notes the source, pointing to the absence of estranged cousins Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri too. “But that’s the choice Teresa made.”

Reps for the Gorgas, as well as Giudice and Ruelas did not respond to

PEOPLE’s request for comment, but another insider says that the Gorgas decision was driven by a desire to protect themselves from the ongoing attacks they’ve received from Giudice over the years.

