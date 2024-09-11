Emmy Awards Post Show Plans Announced

(LOS ANGELES — Sept. 11, 2024) — The weeklong ramp up to this coming Sunday’sEmmy® Awards telecast has kicked off with the Television Academy staging galas this past Saturday and Sunday as part of the Emmy celebration for the entire season.

These industry black-tie food-and-drink extravaganzas for thousands of celebrated talent and entertainment insiders culminates this Sunday night following the highly anticipated Emmy Awards telecast on ABC. The Academy will again demonstrate its ability to award the creators of tasty plot twists on screen and then reward them with fitting, magnificent menu morsels off screen via an array of celebrated celebrity chefs, servers and event experts.

Over a period of three evenings, one of the world’s largest convention centers is being transformed into a spectacle befitting nearly 7,000 celebrities, directors, studio executives, craftspeople and artists who make television possible for millions of fans and lovers of the world’s most popular entertainment medium.

In this shimmering ballroom and in the midst of an equally shimmering cast of celebritydom is Cheryl Cecchetto, owner of Sequoia Productions, who over the past two-and-a-half decades has staged extravaganzas for the Emmys and countless other major Tinsel Town festivities. “The size, scope and challenge of staging these consecutive galas is staggering,” said Cecchetto, “ranging from the sheer number of 10,000 unparalleled floral flourishes to hundreds of dazzling lighting effects to enough overhead truss to support special effects matching major music festivals!”

Television Academy Governors and chairs of the Governors Gala committee Nicole Demerse and David Hartle said, “There are 500 chefs and over 800 food and beverage servers delivering once-in-a-lifetime TV-themed specialty beverages and delectable culinary items … there’s something to dazzle and delight everyone!”

All these offerings are anchored by a giant, two-and-a-half story dazzling gold Emmy statuette positioned on a revolving platform. Featured against this dramatic backdrop will be the iconic and renowned “Emmy Winners Circle” where thrilled Emmy recipients will gather to witness their statuettes personalized with their names and categories by white-gloved attendants.

The unparalleled cast of celebrity chefs providing signature dishes and delectable desserts include:

Jet Tila — L.A.-born chef, Food Network star and cookbook author, who’s brought Asian dishes to the masses. The famed restaurateur, cookbook author and television personality (NBC’s Today and Iron Chef America) — behind projects such as national concepts Pei Wei, Dragon Tiger Noodle Co., and Modern Asian Kitchen with Compass Group — holds six culinary Guinness World Records. He stars in the new second season of the Food Network’s Ready Jet Cook; and his latest cookbook release, “101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die: The Essential Recipes, Techniques and Ingredients of Thailand,” follows a long line of bestsellers.

Michael Voltaggio — American chef, restaurateur and author, is a Top Chef television series alum (and winner of the sixth season) who owns restaurants and won Best New Chef at Ink in Los Angeles. Known for his modernist cuisine that pushes boundaries, such as serving octopus over buttered-popcorn puree and his quintessential dish, baby turnips and radishes in a coffee-cardamom “soil.” Voltaggio’s career includes a stint at Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen (Healdsburg, California); serving as chef de cuisine at The Bazaar by José Andrés (Los Angeles); and, currently, chef partner of his restaurants Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse, Vulcania and Volt Burger.

Brooke Williamson — American chef and restaurateur. She won season 14 of the U.S. television reality cooking competition series Top Chef and has owned several Los Angeles-area restaurants. Williamson said her cooking is based on nostalgia, “I’m a native Southern Californian, so I cook with the ingredients around me and with what feels like it’s inspiring to me. I would say that 99% of the creativity or the designing of a new dish on my menu happens in my head. I do a lot of gardening. I grow tons of vegetables and tons of fruits. I take a lot of pride in my garden; and I actually find that it activates my brain in so many ways that I had never noticed before, and it makes me feel — and think — very differently about food.”

Augusto Pasini — The first Italian chef in the history of the Emmys to bring fine cuisine to the Awards’ celebrated after-party gala, thanks to the Television Academy’s sparkling wine partner, Franciacorta. A highly regarded chef, Pasini helms the kitchen at Hill Colle restaurant in Erbusco (Franciacorta). Emmy Awards guests will sample the specialty dish Pasini has created for the occasion, paying homage to the gastronomic excellence of the Franciacorta region and its renowned sparkling wines.

Included in the celebratory libations are those presented by the Academy’s official corporate partners for the 76th Emmy Awards season:

Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky is celebrating the outstanding achievements in television and marking the occasion with a curated selection of three bespoke Johnnie Walker Blue Label cocktails expertly crafted by Diageo Reserve World Class award-winning mixologist Charles Joly.

Franciacorta sparkling wine varietals will be featured at the elegant Franciacorta Bar and will host two special guests to highlight the connection between Italian art, culture and gastronomy: chef Augusto Pasini, cooking at the Governors Gala, and renowned Italian actress Miriam Leone, the star of The Lions of Sicily (Disney+).

Throughout the 2024 Emmys season, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery will be exclusively pouring their flagship ISOSCELES, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Rosé and will be available at all events leading up to the Emmy Awards telecast. Immediately following the live telecast, JUSTIN will proudly invite award winners into the prestigious Winners Circle at the Governors Gala where they will toast with a special pour of ISOSCELES as they await the personalization of their Emmy statuette. Each winner will also be presented with a custom-engraved bottle of the 2021 JUSTIN ISOSCELES to commemorate their achievement.

FIJI Water returns as the official water partner of the 76th Emmy Awards for the 11thconsecutive year and will be on the red carpet with their signature-branded bar. Guests will keep hydrated throughout the night with FIJI Water bottles made from 100% recycled material, part of the brand’s continued efforts in sustainability.

The Ritz-Carlton, the official hotel partner of the Emmys, has invited guests prior to Sunday night’s celebration to experience the glamour of the red carpet through multiple on-property activations at The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles, including a dynamic photo moment in the lobby and an exclusive opportunity for Club Level guests to interact with real Emmy Awards statuettes. Extending their renowned hospitality to the actual Emmys red carpet, attendees will have access to a touch-up station and enjoy a moment of surprise and delight before heading into the show. The evening’s winners will also share some candid reactions and personal insights at The Ritz-Carlton “WinnerView” cam backstage.

