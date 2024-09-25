TV News

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW “I, Ava” Preview

By on Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Originally posted on March 25, 2018 @ 10:24 pm

SEEING DOUBLE —  When Ava (guest star Jes Macallan) disappears, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ray (Brandon Routh) set out to find her after some prodding from Time Bureau agent Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman) and a disturbing truth about Ava.  Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) tasks Zari (Tala Ashe) with helping train Rory (Dominic Purcell) in controlling his own Totem power.  Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) set out on a mission that goes awry when they pair with an unlikely person to try and get a Totem.  Dean Choe directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Daphne Miles (#316).  Original airdate 3/26/2018. — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJqXWHoewqU

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly  The Flash – Enter Flashtime Trailer CW Announces Summer ScheduleBLACK LIGHTNING: Equinox: The Book of Fate Trailer
See also  The Neighbor Sneak Peek
0
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *